Tuesdays with Gorney: Ten decommitments that will define the 2025 class

The 2025 recruiting class is pretty much in the rearview mirror now but Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at 10 decommitments that could shape this class for years to come in this edition of Tuesdays With Gorney.

1. BRYCE UNDERWOOD FLIPS FROM LSU TO MICHIGAN

There was one point that LSU had the holy trinity of offensive playmakers committed in Underwood, five-star running back Harlem Berry and five-star receiver Dakorien Moore. It looked like an unstoppable force. But over time, Moore went to Oregon and right before signing day, Underwood flipped to Michigan following a massive NIL deal by billionaire Larry Ellison. Underwood is a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands and might immediately solve a lot of the Wolverines’ issues at quarterback.

2. KEELON RUSSELL FLIPS FROM SMU TO ALABAMA

SMU did a phenomenal job of targeting the Duncanville, Texas, quarterback early and landing his commitment in the start of his junior season before he was a national name. Russell is currently third overall in the 2025 Rivals250 and an elite playmaker that we’ve comped with Jayden Daniels. Once Alabama got involved – and coach Kalen DeBoer compared Russell’s abilities to Michael Penix Jr. – it was a tough call but Russell flipped to the Crimson Tide in June prior to his senior season. He could end up being the most prolific of the five-star quarterback bunch.

3. DAKORIEN MOORE DECOMMITS FROM LSU

There was once a debate about if Moore had been in the 2024 recruiting class with the five five-star receivers, where he would land among that group and a valid argument was made he should have been No. 2 behind Jeremiah Smith and ahead of Ryan Williams. Based on Williams’ awesome freshman season at Alabama, perhaps second was too high for Moore but he would be in that conversation. He has it all: speed, hands, route running, playmaking ability and high confidence in his ability to get open. That’s why his switch from LSU to Oregon is so big for the Ducks. Oregon is getting an immediate playmaker at receiver.

4. JULIAN LEWIS FLIPS FROM USC TO COLORADO

Committed to USC for well over a year, there were always rumors and innuendo that the five-star quarterback from Carrollton, Ga., would eventually flip but the Trojans hung on until just weeks before signing day. Colorado always hung around in Lewis’ recruitment, had him to Boulder numerous times and the combination of playing for Deion Sanders and especially offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur – along with being the odds-on favorite to take over for Shedeur Sanders – was too much to pass up. As Lewis flipped to Colorado, USC flipped four-star Husan Longstreet from Texas A&M to cover its bases.

5. JUSTUS TERRY DECOMMITS FROM USC

It was a wild and crazy recruitment for Terry that ended in a surprise move on National Signing Day that could have a big impact in the coming years. An early Georgia commit, Terry backed off that pledge and flipped to USC after a visit there. But like many Southeast elite players who picked the Trojans early, Terry reopened his recruitment. Georgia massaged him for months. Alabama was right there until the end, too. But Texas came in late, sold its program and a reported big NIL deal. The Longhorns won out after trailing for a long time heading into decision day.

6. ISAIAH GIBSON FLIPS FROM USC TO GEORGIA

If rankings were based solely on measurables then Gibson might be vying for No. 1 overall because his length is off the charts and does play a lot into his ranking and projection now – along with some elite highlight tape. The Georgia signee who had been committed to USC has a devastating first step to the edge, can power his way through the inside and he has excellent closing speed. With his length and ranginess, Gibson has superstar potential in Georgia’s defense so it was a big loss for the Trojans.

7. JAVION HILSON DECOMMITS FROM FLORIDA STATE

He committed to Alabama. Then he flipped to Florida State. Then it was Texas as the leader before Texas A&M, Syracuse and Pittsburgh got involved late with the five-star defensive end from Cocoa, Fla. On the last weekend before National Signing Day, Hilson took a surprise visit to Missouri which really hadn’t been in his recruitment all that much in the closing months - and it sold him. The five-star who had a wild ride from the very beginning of his recruitment signed with the Tigers over Texas and others.

8. NA'EEM OFFORD FLIPS FROM OHIO STATE TO OREGON

The five-star cornerback from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker committed to Ohio State early - in February of his junior year - and quickly formed the best cornerback duo in the country with fellow five-star Devin Sanchez. Two big, physical and fast corners were headed to the Buckeyes as if Ohio State needed any help to be one of the nation’s best teams. But throughout his recruitment, Offord stayed open about other programs and other visits and down the stretch it looked like Auburn had the best chance to flip him. But during a grueling signing day announcement (much of it on a clunky Instagram Live) Offord announced he would be flipping to Oregon, a huge win for coach Dan Lanning and his staff.

9. DOUGLAS UTU FLIPS FROM TENNESSEE TO OREGON

Utu never really talked much about his recruitment and while he had a top list his commitment in the summer before his senior season to Tennessee came as a little surprise. Many others were involved including Michigan, Washington, Oregon and a host of top programs but the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman standout chose the Vols, who would also end up with five-star David Sanders Jr. But Utu backed off his pledge in September and flipped to the Ducks as they never stopped recruiting him and ended up landing Utu, who has been promised to play offensive tackle in Eugene but he can also move inside.

10. SOLOMON THOMAS FLIPS FROM FLORIDA STATE TO LSU