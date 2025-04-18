Premium content
Published Apr 18, 2025
Four-star QB Gavin Sidwar explains why 'Missouri just made the most sense'
Ryan O'Bleness  •  Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
It didn't take long for class of 2026 four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar to realize that Missouri was the right place for him. Following a day-and-a-half visit to Columbia on Wednesday and Thursday, Sidwar committed to the Tigers on Friday.

The La Salle College High School (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania) signal-caller spoke with Rivals.com to detail the decision.

For Sidwar, a feeling came over him that compelled him to commit to head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's program.

"Missouri just made the most sense," Sidwar said. "I was focusing on people (coaches) over place, but Mizzou was the best combination of both of those things. They have great people and great facilities, in a great place. It just all came together and it felt right."

