Recruiting Rumor Mill: Class of 2026 in full focus as calendar turns over

Jake Fette (Photo by Parker Thune/Rivals.com)

With nearly the entire 2025 recruiting class in the rearview mirror, the 2026 class comes into full focus in this latest Recruiting Rumor Mill. MORE RUMOR MILL: Latest recruiting buzz from UA Next Media Day

Advertisement

Clemson, Florida and Miami have been the three programs that have remained at the top for the four-star offensive guard from Orlando (Fla.) First Academy with possible visits to Clemson and Alabama coming up in January. Florida State could be steadily moving up, too. Barclay recently visited Tallahassee and loved the vision with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand coming to the Seminoles.

Arkansas, the Mississippi programs and many others are involved with the four-star defensive tackle from Cherry Valley (Ark.) Cross County but the word is that Missouri is the team to beat in his recruitment. Beale has taken multiple visits to Columbia and while there isn’t a clear timetable for his commitment, the Tigers are definitely looking best right now.

LSU has been mentioned as the main contender for Berymon and it would be no surprise since the four-star defensive tackle is from Monroe (La.) Ouachita and the Tigers almost always land top in-state prospects. But the words is that Texas and USC are standing out most for Berymon right now with a big visit coming up to Houston in early February.

Michigan was the first program mentioned and could be the team to beat for the four-star defensive end from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon but Nebraska, USC, Stanford, Texas A&M and Miami have also moved high on the list for Blade. Notre Dame was once the program mentioned most when it came to his recruitment and while the Irish were brought up it wasn't the first team on the list.

It was “really sick” for the four-star Arizona State quarterback commit to land a new offer from Ole Miss especially since he’s seen what that offense has done and what Jaxson Dart did in Oxford. But the feeling at this point is that the El Paso (Texas) Del Valle standout is “pretty locked in” with the Sun Devils.

No visits are scheduled yet for the Akron (Ohio) Hoban four-star offensive tackle but Missouri definitely remains one of the front-runners, especially after a great visit to Columbia earlier this season. Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan and West Virginia are some others to watch but Missouri seems to have the edge.

After backing off his North Carolina pledge following the dismissal of Mack Brown earlier this season, it doesn’t look like the Tar Heels are one of the front-runners as Griffin-Haynes rethinks his recruitment. Ohio State had also been one of the top programs but not at this point as now the four-star defensive end from Rolesville, N.C., has a top three with Notre Dame, Washington and Georgia leading the way.

After backing off a commitment to Oklahoma that lasted more than a year, Texas A&M has emerged as the front-runner for Hatton and the Aggies could be really tough to beat in the end for the Cibolo (Texas) Steele standout. But Hatton is planning visits to Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan and Ohio State coming up and those four programs, along with Michigan State and Auburn, are a few others to watch.

The four-star interior offensive lineman from Carrollton, Ga., backed off an early pledge to Alabama in March and since that time the Crimson Tide and Georgia were the two front-runners. Helton would flip-flop back-and-forth between those two but now there is another main player in his recruitment. Colorado is standing out most and while the Buffaloes aren’t at the level of Alabama and Georgia yet, the word is the Buffaloes are moving up very, very fast and it cannot hurt that teammate Julian Lewis flipped there before signing day as well.

After backing off his early pledge to Miami, the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback, who is originally from Southern California, has three schools standing out most: USC, Notre Dame and Washington. The Huskies have received particular attention from Jiles in recent months and he’s trying to get back up to Seattle in January.

The four-star defensive tackle from North Fort Myers, Fla., has nearly 30 offers including from the in-state standouts and a bunch of top teams across the Southeast but it’s another program that has his attention the most so far. Texas is the team to watch for Johnson since he loves defensive line coach Kenny Baker and how the Longhorns scheme on that side of the ball.

Junior days might not be happening much for Krempin since he wants to go more in-depth with seeing the coaches coach and spending more time with the strength and conditioning coaches as he works closer to a decision. The four-star OL from Prosper, Texas, wants to get back to Michigan soon as the Wolverines are definitely one of the frontrunners with Texas, LSU, SMU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Stanford, Alabama, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma on the list.

Miami has been pegged as the probable front-runner for the West Boca Raton, Fla., four-star running back and the Hurricanes are one of his top programs as he should have some visits scheduled soon. Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and Louisville are the four others to watch other than Miami at this point.

LSU, Tennessee and USC are the three front-runners for the four-star defensive end who has changed up his favorites throughout his recruitment but a decision is expected at the upcoming Under Armour All-America Game. The Tigers are believed to have the edge for the Tupelo, Miss., standout but the other two cannot be counted out yet.

Tennessee could be really tough to beat since coach Josh Heupel and position coach Glen Elarbee have made Osenda such a top priority and the four-star offensive tackle from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School is planning a junior day trip to Tennessee this offseason. Georgia and Florida – his other two standouts – will also receive visits, but the Vols are the team to watch.

The very productive four-star receiver from Folsom, Calif., does not have any visits scheduled yet but the three schools that have been among his favorites and remain at the top of his list. Arizona, Washington and Ole Miss have been the top three with Powell, who had 68 catches for 920 yards and 16 touchdowns this season catching passes from five-star QB Ryder Lyons.

Ohio State remains the top team for Weatherspoon and the Buckeyes could be really tough to beat. Penn State, Notre Dame and Oregon are the other standouts for the four-star cornerback from Avon, Ohio. Trips to Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame are being worked out and if Weatherspoon can find the time then he’ll head out to Eugene as well.

A top five was named by Williams during the fall with Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Missouri and LSU leading the way. Word is that the Buckeyes are most on the outside among those finalists. The Sooners are still the team to watch with Texas battling right at the top. The Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star safety has planned out some visits with his family but wants to keep them private for now.

Many of the same programs that have intrigued Wilson in recent months continue to pique his interest with Alabama, USC, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M and Tennessee leading the way but the word is there’s a new player in town now. Georgia has now “entered the equation” for the four-star defensive end from Picayune, Miss., and the Dawgs can always upset the apple cart on the recruiting trail.