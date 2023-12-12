Advertisement

QUARTERBACK

George MacIntyre (Sean Williams/Rivals.com)

There is a very viable argument to make that Bryce Underwood should be the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class because he’s a special quarterback and historical NFL Draft trends have that position taken first more than anywhere else. The Belleville, Mich., standout, who has LSU and Michigan atop his recruitment, shows off elite arm ability and is a phenomenal playmaker, but does need to polish his release. A lot of movement could still happen behind him. Texas commit KJ Lacey has stayed ahead of George MacIntyre as the highest four-stars and then the one to watch could be Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair, who had a great junior season. Dual-threat is going to be interesting as well. Notre Dame lefty QB Deuce Knight stays No. 1 but Michigan pledge Carter Smith is moving up fast and Downey (Calif.) Warren’s Madden Iamaleava threw for 3,626 yards with 43 touchdowns and only four picks.

*****

RUNNING BACK

Jordon Davison (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This is one position that is going to be really interesting as the 2025 recruiting class continues because five-star Jordon Davison from powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei remains No. 1 – and the only five-star so far – but there is significant pressure behind him because there are some elite backs in this class. Elba, Ala., standout Alvin Henderson, who has Auburn, Alabama and others involved, carried the ball 225 times for 3,523 yards (15.7 yards per touch) and 61 touchdowns. Yes, 61. That cannot be ignored. Right behind him is Metairie (La.) St. Martin’s Episcopal’s Harlem Berry who is being pursued heavily by LSU, USC and others and had a great season as well. There is great depth as well with Clemson commit Gideon Davidson and Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah leading the way. All-purpose back isn’t as loaded with Alabama pledge Anthony “Turbo” Rogers leading the way but that spot will get sorted out in time.

*****

WIDE RECEIVER

Dakorien Moore (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With the decision by five-star Alabama commit Ryan Williams to reclassify to 2024, that makes LSU pledge Dakorien Moore the top receiver in the 2025 class. Even before Williams’ move, there was some discussion about moving Moore to the top spot since he was awesome this offseason and maybe even better during his junior year. His speed, elusiveness and playmaking ability are rare. Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy’s Winston Watkins remains a five-star and there are plenty of high-level four-stars pushing for that top ranking as well. I personally prefer Alabama pledge Jaime Ffrench and Oregon commit Dallas Wilson but others are making a major push, too. Sachse, Texas, receiver Kaliq Lockett moved up to a mid-level four-star but it might not be high enough after he caught 59 passes for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

*****

TIGHT END

Kiotti Armstrong (Rivals.com)

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE

David Sanders

The new No. 1 in the 2025 class is Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day’s David Sanders, who has unique athleticism and length, and now has added a mean streak to round out his game. Offensive tackle is a loaded position as well as Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman’s Douglas Utu and new addition Michael Fasusi from Lewisville, Texas, round out the five-stars. There could be more. Georgia commit Micah DeBose, who’s being pursued by Alabama and others, is one to watch for potential five-star status and then all the offensive tackles in the top 100 could be considered elite. At offensive guard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines’ Solomon Thomas leads the way but Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman’s Alai Kalaniuvalu could be pushing toward the top. Gorman teammate SJ Alofaituli is the top center in the class and that should stay that way because he, Kalaniuvalu and Utu are all phenomenal on arguably the nation’s top team.

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE

Elijah Griffin (Rivals.com)

The defensive line group is strong but there have been more loaded years – at least so far – across the board at these positions. At strongside defensive end, Savannah (Ga.) Country Day’s Elijah Griffin leads the way and then two Midwest prospects in Nathaniel Marshall and Iose Epenesa are pushing toward five-star status. Weakside defensive end is led by Alabama commit Zion Grady and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep’s Zahir Mathis. Defensive tackle is an interesting position and could be the best here. New five-star Georgia commit Justus Terry tops the list and he plays all across the defensive line so his versatility and power really stand out. But Andrew Maddox and D.J. Sanders are right there and someone to watch who has rare physical qualities is Isaiah Campbell out of Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham.

*****

LINEBACKER

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (Rivals.com)

Outside linebacker is loaded and there are going to be some heated debates along the way about this spot. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is at the top but Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County’s Zayden Walker could easily make an argument to be No. 1 at outside linebacker. Then we have Santa Ana Mater Dei’s Nasir Wyatt, who plays more of an edge rusher, but has also shown the ability to track players down and play in space. Madden Faraimo, Christian Jones and others are definitely elite players. There is more of a mish-mash at inside linebacker. Riley Pettijohn leads now but hard-hitting Elijah Melendez is coming up fast and Princeton (N.J.) Hun School’s Kamar Archie is moving up as well.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK

Devin Sanchez (Rivals.com)

*****

ATHLETE

Jontae Gilbert (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)