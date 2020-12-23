Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Top available WRs in the portal

The Early Signing Period has come and gone, with some schools pretty much signing their entire 2021 class. But with the transfer portal becoming a bigger part of the college football landscape every year, several coaches talked about saving spots for incoming transfers. So who is still available? We take a look at the top uncommitted wide receivers currently in the transfer portal. RELATED STORIES: Ten best available QBs in the portal | Ten best available RBs in the portal

TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL

As a recruit: Shavers committed to Alabama over a national list of offers, including Georgia, Miami and others.

Stats: Shavers waited his turn and seemed poised for a breakout year with Alabama in 2020, but instead transferred to Mississippi State before the start of the season. He lasted just four games with the Bulldogs, recording nine catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Eligibility remaining: Two seasons

Farrell's Take: Shavers has elite size and his ceiling is still very high. He’s a Power Five talent who just needs an offense suited for him. He is a possession receiver with red zone skills.

As a recruit: One of the top wide receivers in the country, Cooper has a short-lived commitment to Texas before pledging the the Buckeyes a few months later. Stats: Despite his potential as a recruit, Cooper didn't catch a pass in the Buckeyes shortened season. Eligibility remaining: Four years Farrell's Take: Cooper is a dynamic athlete who was compared to Rondale Moore by some and he can do some damage with the ball in his hands or on special teams. He’s a pure speed guy with downfield ability and a clear Power Five player. He just got caught up in a deep receiver room at Ohio State.

As a recruit: Williams committed to Indiana over Purdue. Stats: Williams struggled with injuries and didn't make an impact with Indiana as a true freshman.

Eligibility remaining: Four seasons

Farrell's Take: This kid can ball and has very good speed and ball skills and is a good route runner. I felt he was a great fit for Indiana, so this is puzzling and injuries have hurt him. But he’s a Power Five kid for sure.

As a recruit: Holloman's recruitment took many twists and turns but he chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Auburn, Nebraska and others.

Stats: Holloman's best season came at Georgia in 2018, when he caught 24 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns. He was dismissed from the team before the 2019 seasons and transferred to FIU, where he caught eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Eligibility remaining: Two seasons

Farrell's Take: He’s a big, physical kid and a nice target but off field stuff could be an issue. Will a Power Five team take a chance again? Probably not and he could drop down to the FCS level.

As a recruit: Fleming was committed to Miami for more than a year before backing off that pledge and landing with Nebraska.

Stats: Fleming caught five passes for 75 yards in 2020 before announcing his plans to transfer.

Eligibility remaining: Four years

Farrell's Take: Another Florida kid getting out of Nebraska and who will probably land back home perhaps at Miami or a Group of Five team in the state. He has a ton left to give as an elite slot receiver with speed.

As a recruit: Smalling committed to Illinois over Purdue, Wisconsin and several others. Stats: Over three seasons, Smalling had 88 catches for 1,141 yards and eight touchdowns. He opted out and didn't play in 2020 before entering the portal. Eligibility remaining: One season

Farrell's Take: The Big Ten should jump on this kid as he was productive in his time at Illinois.

As a recruit: Grimes committed to USC over Nebraska.

Stats: Grimes started at USC but transferred to UNLV after one season. Over two years of on-field action, Grimes has 46 catches for 713 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't play in 2020.

Eligibility remaining: Two seasons

Farrell's Take: This kid is a huge wide receiver who could also play flex tight end in some offenses. He dropped down to Group of Five already and I can see him staying there and making a nice impact for someone.

As a recruit: Joiner made an early commitment to Arizona and stuck with the Wildcats despite a late push from Arizona State, Alabama and Baylor. Stats: Joiner started at quarterback but moved to wide receiver and had 46 catches for 663 yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Eligibility remaining: Three seasons

Farrell's Take: Joiner has shown he’s a solid wide receiver prospect at the Power Five level and he will land their as well. He’d probably prefer to stay out west so look out for Arizona State if they like him.

As a recruit: Brown initially committed to Maryland but backed off that pledge late in his senior year and committed to Georgia Tech over Minnesota and Iowa State. Stats: Over two seasons, Brown caught 32 passes for 579 yards and eight touchdowns.

Eligibility remaining: Three seasons

Farrell's Take: Brown will be popular amongst a few teams because he has good hands, he’s shifty in the slot and he can take punishment despite his size. He’s a Power Five slot to me.

As a recruit: Johnson committed to Tennessee over a long list of offers. Stats: Johnson played for the Vols over five different seasons, catching 79 passes for 969 yards and one touchdown.

Eligibility remaining: One season

Farrell's Take: Wow, a 2016 prospect is still around. That’s amazing. He can play at a smaller level at this stage, perhaps back in Florida.

OTHER PLAYERS IN THE PORTAL