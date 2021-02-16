Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Oregon QB Tyler Shough enters the portal

The transfer portal never stops and there have been some big names making their way in over the last many days. Here are a few. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

ALABAMA LB BEN DAVIS

Recruiting: With his father, Wayne Davis, holding the all-time Alabama career tackles record, the Tide were always the heavy favorite for Ben. Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Notre Dame were also considered before his expected commitment to Alabama. At Alabama: Seeing time as a reserve inside and outside linebacker, and on special teams, Davis totaled seven tackles and one sack during his Alabama career. Potential landing spots: From Group of Five programs like Marshall, Arkansas State and Boise State to Texas A&M, Illinois and others have all followed him recently but he says he’s wide open to all comers. Farrell’s take: It’s puzzling how Davis didn’t pan out as he was a can’t-miss prospect out of high school and it’s very hard to gauge his potential impact or the interest he will get. Should we go based on his potential back in 2016 or his lack of impact at Alabama? Impact rating: 4.9 out of 10

*****

OREGON QB TYLER SHOUGH

Recruiting: Shough had initially committed to North Carolina, but he flipped to the Ducks after a visit to Oregon. As a Duck: Shough emerged last season, starting all seven games for the Ducks in 2020. He passed for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns, while completing 63.5 percent of his attempts. Potential landing spots: Penn State, Auburn, Washington State, Oregon State and others have been rumored. Farrell’s take: Shough has a lot of ability and just needs to work on his consistency and accuracy but he’s clearly a Power Five talent. I expect him to land and compete for a starting job immediately. Impact rating: 7.8 out of 10

*****

WEST VIRGINIA DB DRESHUN MILLER

Recruiting: Miller had initially committed to LSU, but after an in-season official visit to West Virginia he flipped to the Mountaineers soon after. As a Mountaineer: Miller redshirted in 2019 after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. In 2020 he started nine games, finishing with 31 total tackles, one interception and a team-high eight pass breakups. Potential landing spots: Georgia, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Auburn, Boise State and others have been mentioned with the Bulldogs mentioned the most because of UGA’s hiring of Jahmile Addae. Farrell’s take: Miller is a baller and plays the ball in the air very well. He has excellent instincts and is long for a corner so he’s going to be a good one for someone. Impact rating: 8.3 out of 10

MICHIGAN LB BEN VANSUMEREN

Recruiting: VanSumeren initially committed to Iowa, but after picking up an offer from Michigan he quickly scheduled an official visit to Ann Arbor which led to his flip to the Wolverines. As a Wolverine: VanSumeren played in 15 games during his three seasons at Michigan, starting two of them at linebacker. A majority of his playing time came in 2020, when he totaled all of his seven tackles. Potential landing spots: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Arizona, West Virginia, Purdue, Missouri and others have been mentioned with Arizona and West Virginia on top. Farrell’s take: VanSumeren is a big and strong kid who could play linebacker or even be a down lineman somewhere. He plays with a physical edge but hasn’t made a big impact yet so it will be all about fit. Impact rating: 6.8 out of 10

*****

IMPACT METER