Recruiting Rumor Mill: Coaches hit the road to check out top 2026 stars

Once coaches could get back on the road, USC's Lincoln Riley went to see Arrington at Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel as the Trojans remain one of the top teams. Texas A&M is definitely one to watch as well and Oregon is intriguing to him, but USC is making a major run at the Southern California prospect. “Brandon always loved USC,” a source said.

No visits are scheduled yet for the 2026 four-star safety but a handful of programs are standing out the most with the Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton star. Michigan and Florida could have the edge and those two might battle it out until the end but Louisville, Syracuse and Florida State are right there as well.

Georgia and Auburn could battle to the end for the four-star defensive tackle from Lithonia, Ga., and that could be it for his recruitment. But the word is that Crittendon is also serious about Texas, Tennessee, Michigan and Texas A&M so there will be some serious competition for his services if Auburn and Georgia don’t work out.

Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Missouri, Georgia and Indiana have been the early favorites for the four-star linebacker from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna but a new offer from Ohio State will be one to watch as well. It’s an “amazing feeling” to not only get an offer from the Buckeyes but to be recognized by one of the nation’s top teams for what he’s accomplished. Plus it’s a little sweeter since Chaminade Madonna alum Jeremiah Smith is starring in Columbus.

Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida and Tennessee are the six standouts for Luckie, whose brother, Lawson, plays for the Bulldogs and that will play a considerable factor but others are in the mix as well. The four-star defensive end from Norcross, Ga., is looking to visit Gainesville this month and he’ll head back to Athens soon.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin stopped by Folsom, Calif., earlier this week, followed by Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein (who stayed for the basketball game and talked at length with Lyons’ parents) and then BYU coach Kalani Sitake was at the school as well. All those programs are heavily involved with the five-star quarterback but USC (where his brother plays) still holds an edge at this point. Stein and Oregon coach Dan Lanning are expected back at the school next week.

Florida State and Miami could battle it out until the end for the four-star linebacker from Miami (Fla.) Central but it could still be tough to beat the Hurricanes. The Seminoles will try their best when they host Maycock for junior day on Jan.18 as FSU. Miami, Missouri, Alabama and Penn State have made the biggest impression so far.

In the end, it could be tough to beat Georgia for the four-star safety from Buford, Ga., but the list remains long for McCoy so there is still a lot of competition for his commitment. Other than the Bulldogs, Ohio State, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC are standing out most.

After backing off his West Virginia pledge following the firing of coach Neal Brown, McWhorter has visits scheduled to Mississippi State (this weekend) and then Auburn as those two SEC programs have made an impression. The four-star quarterback from Kingston (Ga.) Cass is also looking to schedule Michigan and LSU before any other decisions are made.

No visits are finalized yet and the list of favorites is wide open but there are a handful of schools that have made a big impression on Morrow where he’d want to visit as soon as possible. Texas, Penn State, LSU, Alabama, Miami and Florida lead the way for the Buford, Ga., standout but others across the Southeast will be watched closely as well.

The same teams – Penn State and Notre Dame – remain among the favorites but O’Brien’s list is getting longer with some major powerhouses now involved in his recruitment. The Nittany Lions might have a slight edge for the Philadelphia (Pa.) La Salle four-star safety but the Irish are right there and now Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia are heavily involved.

There is a distinct Midwest feel to Parliament’s recruitment with Nebraska, Iowa State, Minnesota, Iowa and Kansas leading the way and this is a big week for the Brandon (S.D.) Brandon Valley four-star offensive lineman. Expected visits from coaches at Minnesota, Iowa and Kansas through Thursday could jostle the top teams a little bit moving forward if things go well.

Visits to Duke, Alabama and Clemson are locked in so far for Quinn, who’s still pretty open in his recruitment, but the Crimson Tide and the Tigers are definitely two to watch. There will be significant involvement with many other teams especially close to home as Georgia, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and SMU are others to watch for the four-star prospect from Atlanta (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian.

There have been new standouts along the way for the small but super fast four-star receiver from Red Oak, Texas, and now one visit is locked in with others coming. Notre Dame has been scheduled and then Robinson is planning to see Oregon, Clemson, Arkansas and Ohio State as well. Robinson visited Eugene this season and absolutely loved his experience there so it’s definitely one to watch.

Before Turnbull commits “in the next few months”, Turnbull wants to visit Nebraska and then re-visit Louisville, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Duke and Minnesota before making any decisions. The Wolverines might have an edge for the Miami (Fla.) True North Classical Academy four-star cornerback but the in-state schools and others aren’t going to give up easily.