Three-Point Stance: Louisville on a roll; FutureCasts; ACC

1. Louisville staying hot on the recruiting trail.

Rueben Owens II (Nick Harris)

Don't let recent headlines fool you. Miami isn't the only ACC team making major waves on the recruiting trail. Louisville continues to make noise, pulling in four-star commitment after four-star commitment. The Cardinals haven't ever experienced a recruiting run like this. Scott Satterfield's last four commitments have all been four-stars, the most recent pledge coming from offensive lineman Luke Burgess out of Indiana. Their biggest commitment thus far is from former Texas product Rueben Owens II, the top-ranked running back in the Rivals250. The star-studded commit list doesn't end there. Rivals250 quarterback Pierce Clarkson is the ringleader of this 2023 class. His early decision helped Satterfield and his staff secure commitments from fellow Rivals250 prospects Aaron Williams and Deandre Moore. The Louisville coaching staff is definitely attacking this recruiting class with more intensity than in years past and its success - in part - can be attributed to the important contacts it has made with influential people on the ground level in the recruiting community. Those contacts and the relationships they've built with the staff have put Louisville squarely in the race for even more highly ranked prospects. Four-star offensive linemen Raymond Pulido and Madden Sanker - along with three-star offensive linemen Koby Keenum and Jordan Church - are just a few of the top targets up front. The Cardinals just got Rivals250 Oregon defensive back commit Cole Martin to take a visit and they seem to have some momentum in his recruitment. There are bound to be more big names jumping on board with Louisville before this recruiting cycle ends, so make sure you don't overlook the Cardinals as we enter a busy stretch on the recruiting trail.

*****

2. FutureCasts for seven four-star prospects.

Christian Hamilton (Rivals.com)

*****

3. ACC unveils new scheduling format.