The Early Signing Period has given fans across the country all the excitement they could want. There have been last-minute commitments and last-second flips, and there is still more action ahead. We breakdown the top available 2023 prospects that can impact a collegiate roster in the future, beginning today with the offense.

QUARTERBACK: Nathan Greek

Of the 40 quarterbacks ranked on the national level between pro- and dual-threat style gunslingers, all signed during the Early Signing Period. The top-rated quarterback left on the Rivals’ board is Texas’ Nathan Greek. Greek had a fantastic season for Ferris High School, throwing for 3,923 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also moved the ball on the ground, with another 277 rushing yards and seven more scores. On the recruiting front, Greek’s recruitment is wide-open heading toward National Signing Day.

*****

RUNNING BACK: Jamarion Wilcox

Looking at big names left on the 2023 board, they don't get much bigger than Jamarion Wilcox. The South Paulding four-star was truly dynamic during his senior campaign compiling 2,059 yards on the ground with 29 touchdowns against 6A Georgia defenses. More than just a ground and pound back with breakaway speed, Wilcox also hauled in 18 passes for 287 yards with another score going on the board. Wilcox announced a top four of Auburn, Ohio State, Kentucky and Clemson on Dec. 8. Many felt Wilcox was a Kentucky lean heading into Wednesday, but his decision to not sign may give other programs an opportunity to get a difference maker in this class.

*****

RECEIVER: Malik Elzy

Elzy was committed to Cincinnati until Oct. 18. Tennessee, Oregon and Illinois were prominent in the four-star's recruitment over the last couple of months. Illini fans are hoping they keep this talent home for college. Whoever receives Elzy’s signed National Letter of Intent is getting a playmaker on the outside. Elzy is big and fast, able to dominate off the line of scrimmage and in the red zone. He produced 1,025 receiving yards off just 45 receptions with 11 scores in 2022.

*****

TIGHT END: Duce Robinson

In this stage of the game it is rare to see the top player at their position unsigned and even rarer still that they are uncommitted. If anything, Robinson has been patient with the process holding off on committing at any point in his recruitment. USC, Texas, Georgia and Alabama have hosted him on official visits but the five-star appears to be down to the Trojans and Bulldogs. Robinson is a five-star for all the right reasons. He is a small forward with receiver skills who will be playing tight end at the next level. Arizona defenses had no answer for Robinson watching him bring down 84 passes for 1,614 yards with 14 touchdowns. He is a true difference maker that corners, safeties, and collegiate linebackers will have great difficulty covering.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE: Caden Jones