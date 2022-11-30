When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

When Roderick Pierce III committed to Wisconsin in May it was a big win for the coaching staff because the Chicago Brother Rice prospect is a versatile defensive lineman who can play a lot of spots.

Recruiting some top defensive linemen in the 2023 class was a big priority and it was looking good for the Badgers, who had Pierce, Jamel Howard and Jordan Mayer locked up.

Only Mayer remains.

In recent days, Pierce backed off his pledge, which was amplified by the coaching changes in Madison. It could have involved the surprise move to hire former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell and not retain Jim Leonhard, who was named the interim coach when Paul Chryst was fired.

Pierce and Howard are now back on the market and it would not be a surprise to see both land at Michigan. Mayer has stayed in the class but there could be more turnover as Fickell puts his own stamp on the recruiting class.

Texas, Auburn, Michigan State and others have offered Pierce over the last month, but a recent visit to Ann Arbor was telling.