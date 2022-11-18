When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Brandon Henderson took multiple visits to Iowa State, spent time in Ames, brought his mother and over the summer decided it was the best place for him.

Illinois had offered at that time but the three-star offensive lineman from East St. Louis, Ill., took his first visit ever to Iowa State, said it had a special place in his heart and decided to make his commitment in July.

But then Henderson kept getting recruited by Illinois and he’s watched the Illini have a surprisingly strong season. Another teammate in three-star linebacker Antwon Hayden is committed there.

And so earlier this week, Henderson flipped his commitment to the Big Ten program and coach Bret Bielema.

With Henderson’s commitment, the Illini continue to load up with offensive linemen in this class as he joins fellow three-stars TJ McMillen, Zachary Aamland and JUCO Dez’Mond Schuster.