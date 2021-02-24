Rivals.com - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 receiver/tight end rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 receiver/tight end rankings
There were only slight changes made at the top of the rankings for pass-catchers in the updated 2022 class rankings. Luther Burden, Kevin Coleman and CJ Williams remained the top three wide receivers, but there were some changes at the top for tight ends.
We look at that and more in the breakdown below.
*****
PROGRAMS WITH THE TOP CLASSES: Oklahoma, Texas
There’s some Red River Rivalry flavor in this category with the nation’s No. 1 and 4 wide receivers both committed to Oklahoma. Luther Burden is one of two five-star receivers along with the aforementioned Coleman, while Talyn Shettron recently improved to the No. 4 wide receiver nationally. In doing so, the Sooners' commit became the No. 1 prospect in the state.
First-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made an instant dent in the Lone Star State by landing Rivals250 wide receiver Armani Winfield within hours of helping Alabama capture a national championship. Recently, the Longhorns added a commitment from Evan Stewart, the No. 7 wide receiver who could be joining the five-star conversation over the next few months.
*****
PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Oscar Delp
Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star Oscar Delp has etched himself as the new No. 1 tight end in the country, passing fellow Peach State standout Jake Johnson, South Carolina’s Jaleen Skinner and Texas tight end Donovan Green in the process.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Delp is still considering upward of a dozen programs, but Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Stanford have his attention.
*****
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Kevin Coleman
Coleman, Missouri’s top-ranked prospect, is an electric playmaker in space. He’s considering USC, Alabama, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Arizona State and Florida State, but there’s a sense that the Crimson Tide lead.
Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle will likely be a first-round pick in April’s draft and the Tide inked Rivals100 slot receiver JoJo Earle to the 2021 cycle. Coleman, who possesses a similar skillset, could be next in line.