Rivals.com - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 linebacker rankings

Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2022 class and our focus today moves to linebackers. We touch on the program with the highest-ranked linebacker commit, single out a program that is trending for big names and identify a top prospect that will have a lot of eyes on him because of a potential commitment.

PROGRAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Ohio State

What a group Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are putting together at linebacker in 2022. Three of the top four outside linebackers in the 2022 class are already committed to play in Columbus, and the leader of that trio is five-star CJ Hicks. Gabe Powers and Dasan McCullough are not far from joining Hicks in the five-star ranks. Both Powers and McCullough are ranked among the top 35 prospects in the country. This group is athletic and among the top prospects in the country.

*****

PROGRAM TO WATCH: Alabama

Alabama signed a historic class in 2021, and will again compete for the top class in 2022. Linebackers will play a role this cycle. The Crimson Tide have a commitment from Robert Woodyard, the No. 2 inside linebacker in the country, and are in the mix for other elite playmakers. One is Shawn Murphy, a five-star out of Virginia. The Crimson Tide may not be the team to beat at this stage, but they are definitely among the favorites. Two other top targets are in-state playmakers TJ Dudley and Shemar James. Alabama is expected to be a finalist for each. When Alabama pursues, it is hard for top recruits to say no, so expect the Tide again to get the majority of who they want in the end.

*****

PROSPECT TO WATCH: TJ Dudley