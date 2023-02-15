No. 1 at the position: Dylan Raiola

Raiola finished this rankings update at the top of the quarterback rankings – and overall rankings – yet again. The former Ohio State commit has almost everything you’re looking for in a quarterback prospect. He has great size, incredible arm strength and enough mobility to keep defenses on their toes. He is consistently accurate and he sees the field very well. Raiola's recruitment has been a little puzzling since he announced his split with the Buckeyes. Georgia immediately jumped out to the pole position, but the Bulldogs have yet to close on his commitment. With offensive coordinator Todd Monken leaving for the Baltimore Ravens and Georgia elevating Mike Bobo as the new OC in Athens it will be interesting to see how quickly Raiola‘s recruitment moves from here. Don’t be surprised if Nebraska, USC and a couple other schools have something to say before Raiola completely shuts down his recruitment.

*****

Two teams to watch: Georgia and Ohio State

Ryan Puglisi

Georgia: Now that the offensive coordinator position has been ironed out it would make sense for Georgia to start to finalize some things with its quarterback situation in this class. Raiola will always be the top target for the Bulldogs, and it would make sense to see his recruitment move toward a commitment, but that might have to wait until he takes some visits this spring. With four-star Ryan Puglisi already on board, it will be interesting to see how the Bulldogs juggle a two-quarterback recruiting class moving forward. Ohio State: The loss of Raiola certainly stings for the Buckeyes, but there are some other signal callers starting to emerge as targets for Ryan Day. Look for Ohio State to kick the tires on five-star Alabama commit Julian Sayin and former top target Jadyn Davis. Sayin seems to be locked in with the Tide at the moment and Davis hasn't shown much love for the Buckeyes since last spring. Puglisi has gotten some interest, thanks to some connections with the Ohio State staff. Don’t be surprised if the Buckeyes continue to buy time and wait for another top prospect to emerge.

*****

Three players in the spotlight