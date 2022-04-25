Rivals Camp Series: Award winners from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The sixth stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday at Ben Davis High School and plenty of top prospects were in attendance. Here’s a recap of some of the top performers at the event that are earning some of our non-traditional awards. MORE RCS INDY: Positional MVPs | Combine stars

Mighty Mouse: Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown was electric on Sunday. Defensive backs found it almost impossible to keep the 5-foot-9, 161-pound receiver in check. The four-star from Ohio recently put up a 11.1-second 100-meter time and it showed on the field. Brown is obviously very fast but what made him nearly unguardable was his quickness in and out of his breaks. He left many defensive backs tripping over themselves to try to keep up with him. It’s no wonder Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and many others are in pursuit.

*****

Most Boisterous: Cameron Calhoun

Cameron Calhoun

Cameron Calhoun was the life of the party on Sunday. The West Virginia commit made himself known during check-in and throughout the day. Calhoun was particularly active during the 1-on-1 period, mixing it up with the very talented and deep group of receivers. His competitive attitude got everybody’s attention, from the spectators in the stands to the players and media members on the other end of the field. Currently committed to the Mountaineers, Calhoun says he’ll be taking visits to Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Cincinnati.

*****

Future Phenom: Brandon Davis-Swain

Brandon Davis-Swain

Brandon Davis-Swain arrived at the Rivals Camp fresh off a visit and commitment to Notre Dame. Davis-Swain proudly wore his Notre Dame hat throughout the event and showed everybody in attendance why Notre Dame went after him so hard. He is an explosive pass rusher that will be a nightmare for college quarterbacks in the future. Had he not tweaked a muscle prior to finishing 1-on-1s, he would have likely walked away with the defensive line MVP award. All is good with Davis-Swain though as his exit was precautionary and he still walked away with a golden ball, which was awarded to the runner-up for MVP.

*****

Next one up: Tayvion Galloway

Tayvion Galloway

A Rivals250 prospect in the 2024 class, Tayvion Galloway is being pursued by many of the nation’s top programs and it’s easy to see why. With his athleticism and overall speed along with his nearly 6-foot-4 frame, Galloway is a matchup nightmare for defenders. The tight end is faster than most linebackers and had no problems tossing defensive backs out of the way when they challenged him. Galloway looks like he’ll be a great fit in a passing offense that likes to get tight ends the ball so it’s no wonder LSU, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Kentucky and many others are coming after him.

*****

Mr Unknown: Rocco Marcelino

Rocco Marcelino

With a single offer coming from the Air Force Academy, Rocco Marcelino is the definition of a sleeper. The Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep product was fantastic during drill work, has good size and beat some of the best offensive linemen in the nation during 1on1s. Expect college coaches to be all over him once camp season comes around because if he can replicate his Rivals Camp performance, then the offers will definitely begin to stack up.

*****

Raised Stock: Fredrick Moore

Fredrick Moore

We knew going into the camp that St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Fredrick Moore was underrated in our rankings, but he took it to a whole different level to show us how underrated he really was. Moore is a future star who showed an uncanny ability to gain separation from defensive backs with his fantastic route running. Look for Moore to get a rankings bump during our next rankings release.

*****

Beast Mode: Paris Patterson

Paris Patterson

Paris Patterson is a huge offensive lineman who moves incredibly well at his size, and basically became a road block for any pass rusher that tried to challenge him. He was so impressive on the day that it was a toss-up when it came to offensive line MVP, but he still walked away with a golden ball for his performance. Look for Patterson to continue going beast mode during this upcoming season and beyond. He has a very bright future.

*****

Rolling on Dubs: David Russell

While I'd like this award to be rolling on 22's, David Russell from Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral high school actually wears a size 21 shoe. The massive offensive lineman has the biggest feet I have ever seen and he is a young prospect with a bright future. His mother played college basketball at Penn State and Georgia so there is definitely some talent in the family. Russell wasn't really able to play this past season due to transfer rules, but look for him to do big things in the future.

*****

Mr. Consistency: I’Marion Stewart

I'Marion Stewart

Another outstanding receiver from Sunday, I'Marion Stewart can’t be overlooked. The Rivals250 prospect from Illinois had no problems shaking off coverage and pulling in tough catches. Stewart is plenty fast and runs good, crisp routes. The way he came back to the ball and boxed out receivers was impressive. It was something he had to do time and time again since the wind made it tough for quarterbacks to keep their passes on target. It’s still early in Stewart’s recruitment but keep an eye on Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, Nebraska and a few others.

*****

Young buck: Owen Strebig

Owen Strebig

Sunday was a tough day for many of the younger offensive linemen but not for Owen Strebig. Sure, the freshman from Wisconsin took his lumps but he also made plenty of defensive ends pay for testing him. At 6-foot-7, 260-pounds with an 81-inch wingspan, Strebig did a really good job of keep defensive ends out of the backfield when they tried to get around the edge. He’ll add the necessary strength and play with better leverage as he gets older but the 2025 prospect is definitely one to watch over the next couple years.

*****