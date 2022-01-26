Fact or Fiction: Caleb Williams will choose Wisconsin

1. Caleb Williams will choose Wisconsin.

Caleb Williams (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Let me preface this by saying I think this could be cool. Caleb Williams and Braelon Allen in the backfield would remind me of Russell Wilson and Montee Ball a decade ago. And for those who think all Wisconsin knows how to do is run the football, remember Wilson’s one season in which he threw for 3,175 yards and 33 touchdowns while finishing ninth in the Heisman balloting. The rumors began when Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram began being mentioned as the next offensive coordinator at Wisconsin. Engram is apparently a longtime family friend of the Williams family and has a great relationship with Caleb. But I’d still be stunned. NIL is supposed to be playing a huge role in Williams' decision, and USC still provides the best opportunity there. The last I heard it was LSU making the biggest push of late. It would be cool to see Williams at Wisconsin, but I don’t see it.

*****

2. USC is relying on the transfer portal too much.

Travis Dye (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. This is what Lincoln Riley needs to do as he revamps the roster. He will use the portal throughout his time at USC, but he won’t lean on it like he is this year. And you can’t really turn away talents such as WR Mario Williams, RB Travis Dye or Caleb Williams, if he wants to come. The portal is important, but Riley knows this will be his one and only really small high school class at USC.

*****

3. The SEC should have pushed for a year off for in-conference transfers.

Eli Ricks (AP Images)