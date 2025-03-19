Inside five-star WR Tristen Keys' commitment to LSU

"He has been coming really hard, calling me a lot," Keys told Rivals. "He's one of my guys and he can call me, talk some ball, talk life ... That's my dog."

Cortez Hankton offered the elite WR during Friday Night Lights last June -- and has kept his foot on the gas with Keys ever since.

Rivals' No. 2-rated WR from Mississippi committed to LSU on Wednesday -- a day after returning to Baton Rouge to visit the Tigers during spring football practice.

The five-star wide receiver from Mississippi picked LSU over other contenders like Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Keys was in Knoxville last weekend and indicated that the Crimson Tide was also coming on strong this off-season.

LSU struck just as Keys started to hint a decision was in the works.

The top-10 recruit told Rivals he expected to have a decision in place after a series of spring visits beginning with a trip back to Baton Rouge on Tuesday (March 18) and his official visits over the summer.

That timeline sped up after checking out LSU again.

"Man, it's getting to be that time," Keys told Rivals. "Everything has been smooth. Me, my mom, my pops and the rest of the family are taking it step by step and not stressing on anything."

Keys bolsters a 2026 class that already includes commitments from a pair of in-state four-star WRs -- Kenny Darby and Jakai Anderson.