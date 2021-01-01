Rivals.com - Breaking down the top ATHs still available in the 2021 class

Montgomery committed to Florida in late May and then in July said on social media he was shutting down his recruitment and sticking with the Gators. But the four-star athlete who was expected to play receiver in Gainesville did not sign with Florida. Now he is back on the market after de-committing. There could be some academic issues here to figure out and that’s why he and Florida parted ways - and it could make his future destination even less predictable. Maryland was seriously involved before he picked the Gators and Jackson State, among others, might be making a late push.

*****

Even with coach Gus Malzahn at Auburn, Dawson said he was at least taking a look at some other schools and now with a coaching change, many top programs are getting interested in flipping Dawson late. Texas A&M has made major in-roads with the three-star athlete who’s been committed to Auburn since May. Miami and Florida State are also in the mix, especially if staying closer to home becomes a bigger draw in the final weeks. The Aggies could be the team to watch if new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin can't convince Dawson to stay in the Tigers’ class.

*****

Army committed to Iowa State in April without even visiting Ames, so that was a major recruiting win for coach Matt Campbell and his staff over other Power Five offers like Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Pitt, and Purdue. But this could be another situation where academics could be an issue as to why the Southfield (Mich.) Southfield A&T standout, who’s projected to play safety, did not sign with the Cyclones. It would not be a shock to see Army at Iowa Western CC or another JUCO to get his grades in order before heading to Iowa State or another locale.

*****