Big Ten Week: Top NFL Draft prospects
It’s Big Ten preview week and here is at the top 2022 NFL Draft prospects for the conference led by an offensive lineman.
*****
BIG TEN WEEK: Five MVP candidates in the Big Ten | Five best position groups | Coach report | Five players needing bounceback seasons | Freshmen to watch | Sleepers | Predictions for each team | Impact transfers
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State
The Nittany Lions tackle is high on every draft board and could end up as a top-10 overall pick.
*****
2. WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
He’s my WR1 so far for the 2022 draft and is followed closely by his own teammate. He came back to be a first-rounder.
*****
3. WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Wilson might have a higher upside than Olave but isn’t as consistent. If he shows that consistency he could be WR1.
*****
4. WR Ty Fryfogle, Indiana
Another elite Big Ten wide receiver, Fryfogle isn’t as fast as the Ohio State duo but has great size and is a terrific 50-50 ball guy.
*****
5. DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Hutchinson has a motor that won’t stop and is a great leader and a guy who will be an elite pass rusher at the next level.
*****
6. OL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
The best interior lineman in the draft, he could be higher on this list as has first-round potential as a center.
*****
7. DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
Karlafstis is powerful and can beat your with strength or speed and he’s very effective against the run.
*****
8. DB Brandon Joseph, Northwestern
Joseph is one of the best safeties in the draft for next season and with a big year he could be a first-round player.
*****
9. WR David Bell, Purdue
Bell is yet another Big Ten receiver with a ton of upside and he has been consistent since his freshman year with excellent ball adjustment ability.
*****
10. RB Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota
Running backs aren’t at a premium on draft day but the consistency and ability to get yards after contact could land him in round two.