Big Ten Week: Top NFL Draft prospects

Rasheed Walker
Rasheed Walker (Getty Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

It’s Big Ten preview week and here is at the top 2022 NFL Draft prospects for the conference led by an offensive lineman.

*****

*****

1. OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State

The Nittany Lions tackle is high on every draft board and could end up as a top-10 overall pick.

*****

2.   WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

He’s my WR1 so far for the 2022 draft and is followed closely by his own teammate. He came back to be a first-rounder.

*****  

3.   WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Wilson might have a higher upside than Olave but isn’t as consistent. If he shows that consistency he could be WR1.

*****  

4.  WR Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

Another elite Big Ten wide receiver, Fryfogle isn’t as fast as the Ohio State duo but has great size and is a terrific 50-50 ball guy.

*****  

5. DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson has a motor that won’t stop and is a great leader and a guy who will be an elite pass rusher at the next level.

*****  

6. OL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

The best interior lineman in the draft, he could be higher on this list as has first-round potential as a center.

*****  

7.   DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlafstis is powerful and can beat your with strength or speed and he’s very effective against the run.

*****  

8. DB Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

Joseph is one of the best safeties in the draft for next season and with a big year he could be a first-round player.

*****  

9. WR David Bell, Purdue 

Bell is yet another Big Ten receiver with a ton of upside and he has been consistent since his freshman year with excellent ball adjustment ability.

*****  

10. RB Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota 

Running backs aren’t at a premium on draft day but the consistency and ability to get yards after contact could land him in round two.


