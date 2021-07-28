Big Ten Week: Seven freshmen to watch
It’s Big Ten preview week and here is a look at five true freshmen who could make a big impact next season.
1. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Emeka Egbuka was the No. 1 receiver in the county last year but all the buzz this spring was about Harrison. He came in bigger and more explosive than expected and he could be a guy who immediately makes an impact behind Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson immediately.
2. RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan
Michigan has some good depth at running back but Edwards is a special talent and he will see the field. He should get plenty of key carries this season as the run game should be the strength of the offense.
3. RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Allen is a freak athlete who was originally recruited to play linebacker, but with his size and speed he could become the next great Wisconsin running back early.
4. WR Keegan Johnson, Iowa
It’s rare for a wide receiver to make a freshman impact at Iowa but all signs point to Johnson being that rare talent.
5. LB Demeioun Robinson, Maryland
“CHOP” will be a hybrid nightmare who can get after the passer and will help the Maryland pass rush immediately.
6. RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
The Buckeyes need to replace Trey Sermon and many think Master Teague will be the guy, or perhaps Miyan Williams. But the hype around Henderson is real and you know he’ll see plenty of time.
7. DB Kalen King, Penn State
King hit the ground running the moment he arrived and could be pushing for a ton of playing time this season as a true freshman.
