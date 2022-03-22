Nigel Glover's off-season has been a busy one to say the least. The 2023 hybrid DB/LB out of Northmont (OH) had three offers heading into January when seemingly out of nowhere he became one of the hottest prospects in the Midwest. While the recruiting momentum may have appeared to come out of nowhere, that wasn't necessarily the case. Measuring in at 6-foot-3 205 pounds, Glover more than passes the eye-ball test, and he is an impressive individual be around in person. The more college coaches were able to meet with him and see him live, the more scholarships he received.

Glover now sits with 24 total scholarship offers and he recently took the time to discuss the latest in his recruitment, recent visits, and his upcoming plans.