South Carolina scores commitment from prized 4-star WR Donovan Murph

"They've been recruiting me hard and they're emphasizing that they're building a great team. With nine wins ... they're building something special. I see that and they want me to be a part of that. They're building a strong 2025 class and they want me to add me to cap it all off."

"I talk to South Carolina every day," Murph told Rivals of his decision to pick the Gamecocks.

The four-star WR from South Carolina privately inked with the Gamecocks during the Early Signing Period last month.

Murph, one of the top wide receivers in the country, declared in favor of South Carolina on Thursday during the Under Armour All-America Game. Clemson and Colorado were also finalists for the Murph, the No. 27-ranked WR in the Rivals250 for the 2025 recruiting class.

Murph, who prepped at Columbia (SC) Irmo High School, has visited South Carolina's campus more than any other over the span of his recruitment.

That theme continued after the 6-foot-3, 185-pound pass-catcher reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 recruiting class.

"It's really just the family feel," Murph explained. "All of the coaches are genuine and really want to push me to greatness, and I really can feel that it’s not just a want for me to be there; it’s a need. Every time they contact me they make sure I know I’m a priority."

"They've been recruiting me hard being an in-state guy," he continued. "We can have one of the best WR groups in the country. To be on the same field with those guys -- I definitely took that really seriously."

Murph was in Williams-Brice Stadium for the Texas A&M and Missouri games and caught the Gamecocks in action during the regular-season finale at Clemson, which finished behind South Carolina for one of the state's best in this cycle.

"Coach (Mike) Furrey is coming in is trying to create a great WR class with Jordon (Gidron), Malik (Clark), Mike (Tyler), Brian (Rowe)," he said. "All those guys have talked to me about that. The opportunity is there."

Murph adds another blue chipper at the receiver position to the Gamecocks' haul. Murph is cousins with former South Carolina first-round pick Alshon Jeffery.