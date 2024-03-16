Advertisement

1. Ohio State trying to raid Texas for DB’s

Devin Sanchez (Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes)

Taking a look at where the 2025 recruiting classes stand right now, it looks like LSU and Ohio State will battle for the top spot if they continue on their current paths. Taking a closer look at Ohio State’s recruiting efforts, they have some clear goals, one of which is to raid Texas of its top defensive backs. The Buckeyes already hold the commitment of Texas’ No. 2 prospect, five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez. Also atop the board for the Buckeyes in the 2025 class is five-star safety Jonah Williams out of Galveston Ball. Williams is the No. 1 safety in the class and Ohio State is among the top contenders. Also in Texas is the No. 5 cornerback in the class, Dorian Brew out of Conroe. Brew currently has three FutureCasts logged in favor of Ohio State. The Buckeyes will look to try and persuade these players, all with Houston-area ties, to play together in Columbus.

*****

2. Texas A&M nailed hire of Joe Hamilton

DJ Lagway

Just over two weeks ago, Texas A&M hired Florida’s director of scouting and recruiting relations/NFL liaison, Joe Hamilton. He has since been named assistant recruiting general manager. Hamilton is the primary reason why Florida had established a bit of a run on recruiting in Texas. The prized jewel of Florida’s 2024 class, five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, has publicly credited Hamilton as a major reason on why he chose the Gators. With Hamilton now on staff at Texas A&M, he should be able to flex his recruiting muscles in the state where he grew up and played (Texas State). Mike Elko has done a good job of putting together his initial staff in College Station and Hamilton will likely prove to be one of the top hires on staff.

*****

3. Brian Kelly has embraced the in-state needs

Harlem Berry (Julie Boudwin)