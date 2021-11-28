Ten notable players that Billy Napier recruited

As Florida looks to get back on the right track, the hiring of Louisiana head coach Billy Napier to the same position should help boost the Gators' recruiting efforts. After graduating from Furman University, Napier's first major job was at Clemson where, at various points from 2006- 10, he coached tight ends and quarterbacks and served as recruiting coordinator and offensive coordinator.

During Napier's time at Clemson, he helped the Tigers sign recruiting classes that ranked 16th, 16th, 12th, 37th, and 19th. Those results aren't outstanding but those classes featured players like C.J. Spiller, DaQuan Bowers, Tajh Boyd and many others that laid the ground work for Clemson to reach elite status as a program.

After singe-season stops at Alabama as an analyst and Colorado State as assistant head coach and quarterback coach, Napier took the tight end coach and recruiting job at Florida State before backing out a month later to return to Alabama. He spent the next five seasons (2013-17) on Nick Saban's staff, first as wide receivers coach and then as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. It was during his time on Alabama's staff that Napier really made a name for himself on the recruiting trail, signing more than a handful of household names.

Here's a look at 10 notable players Napier has recruited during his coaching career.