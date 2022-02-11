 Rivals.com - Super Bowl: Rivals memories, breaking down the rosters
football

Super Bowl: Rivals memories, breaking down the rosters

Rams QB and former five-star Matthew Stafford
Rams QB and former five-star Matthew Stafford (AP Images)
Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney
Rivals.com

The Super Bowl is this weekend and many former top-rated prospects and Rivals campers will be playing on the game’s biggest stage. National football columnist Mike Farrell and national recruiting director Adam Gorney share some memories heading into the Rams-Bengals matchup.

SUPER BOWL FACTS

Game time: Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals are the AFC champion. The Los Angeles Rams are the NFC champion.

TV: Coverage begins at noon ET and game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Al Michaels will be the play-by-play announcers and Cris Collinsworth will be the analyst.

Odds: Most sites have the Rams as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under is 48.5.

*****

*****

Which player in the Super Bowl was the best that you saw live in high school?  

Farrell: I’m going with Joe Mixon on this one but there are so many five stars it’s close. But seeing Mixon at camp and at the Army Bowl it was clear he could have been a five-star at running back or wide receiver. He won our MVP at wide receiver I believe in L.A. our first camp year, and it wasn’t his natural position. He was big, strong, fast and just unbelievably skilled.

Gorney: Jonah Williams comes to mind because he was completely physically dominant when I saw him play in the state championship for his Folsom, Calif., team but I’m picking Mixon, too. He was just so outstanding at every event for years. Whether it was a camp or 7on7 game, Mixon came to play every single time and had such natural ability as a running back or wide receiver. A few years later from the same area Najee Harris came along, and he was longer and maybe even more special, but Mixon set the bar high and was just so unstoppable.

*****

Which player in the Super Bowl did you see live and never could have imagined he'd be in the NFL?  

Farrell: I’ll go with Rob Havenstein. Not because he lacked size, he was one of the biggest offensive linemen I’ve ever seen in person out of high school. But his footwork and lack of overall athleticism was telling. He was listed at 345 out of high school but when I saw him he had to be 360-370. We made him a three-star based on size potential alone. And now he’s become an impressive tackle in the NFL.

Gorney: Greg Gaines was someone who was a talented kid in high school but he didn’t reek of athleticism and so I - wrongly - thought that he was probably limited beyond playing at Washington. I was way off base. The former three-star from La Habra, Calif., developed into a beast with the Huskies and then was a fourth-round pick. His third season has been the best in the NFL and Gaines is definitely outplaying his ranking.

*****

Who’s the one player who’s not a five-star you regret not making one?  

Ja'Marr Chase in 2017
Ja'Marr Chase in 2017 (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Farrell: Aaron Donald is the easy answer and he wasn’t even a four-star. Why? He was short and didn’t have long arms. Why would that matter at defensive tackle? Back then it did, and he’s broken the mold a bit. He was very productive out of high school, but many I spoke to back then felt he was too small. Believe it or not, so did I. Not too small to succeed, but too small to be a five-star.

Gorney: Cooper Kupp would be the sellout answer here but nobody really knew much about him or that he would end up as one of the best receivers in the NFL. I’m picking a guy who was discussed for five-star status and we decided against it and that’s Ja’Marr Chase. He finished as the No. 12 receiver in the 2018 class and while I have no problem with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justyn Ross at the top because both were just freak shows. There are some names down the line that make me scratch my head as to what we were thinking.

*****

Which five-star playing in the Super Bowl has backed up his ranking the best?

Farrell: You have to go with Jalen Ramsey here. He was in an elite cornerback class coming out of high school and a top 10 player nationally. He was drafted in the top 10 and has been a top 10 corner since he arrived. That’s consistency.

Gorney: Matthew Stafford was the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2006 class and then the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Over the years, he’s broken numerous NFL records, and then the Los Angeles Rams traded away the farm for Stafford and in his first season with the franchise, he took them to the Super Bowl. That is one we don’t regret at all.

*****

What made Matthew Stafford a five-star and Joe Burrow not one while in high school?

Farrell: The simple answer is arm strength. Matthew Stafford had a cannon from the first time we scoured him and could make any throw on the planet. He still has one of the best arms you’ll ever see at this advanced stage of his career and had unreal arm talent at a young age. Joe Burrow developed his skills over time and was less physically gifted out of high school despite some great numbers. When you watch both from high school and camp film, it's easy to see the difference at the same stage of development.

Gorney: The Joe Burrow we’ve seen all season in leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl was not the same player we evaluated in high school. He probably wasn’t the same during his time at Ohio State, either. It’s like something sparked in him when he got to LSU that it was the perfect fit from a confidence standpoint and a talent standpoint and he’s still riding that wave. Stafford throws a football so well and that was evident during his high school years, too. The same cannot be said about Burrow, but he has proven everybody wrong.

*****

Bengals roster and Rivals rankings 
Player Position  Rivals ranking College

Hakeem Adeniji

OL

Unranked

Kansas

Brandon Allen

QB

Four-star

Arkansas

Ricardo Allen

DB

Three-star

Purdue

Eli Apple

DB

Four-star

Ohio State

Chidobe Awuzie

DB

Three-star

Colorado

Markus Bailey

LB

Three-star

Purdue

Jessie Bates III

LB

Two-star

Wake Forest

Vonn Bell

DB

Five-star

Ohio State

Tyler Boyd

WR

Four-star

Pittsburgh

Joe Burrow

QB

Three-star

Ohio State/LSU

Jackson Carman

OL

Five-star

Clemson

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

Four-star

LSU

Jalen Davis

DB

Two-star

Utah State

Chris Evans

RB

Three-star

Michigan

Tre Flowers

DB

Three-star

Oklahoma State

Vernon Hargreaves

DB

Five-star

Florida

Clark Harris

LS

Two-star

Rutgers

Trey Hendrickson

TE

Two-star

FAU

Tee Higgins

WR

Five-star

Clemson

B.J. Hill

DT

Three-star

NC State

Trey Hill

OL

Four-star

Georgia

Mike Hilton

DB

Three-star

Ole Miss

Trey Hopkins

OL

Four-star

Texas

Sam Hubbard

DE

Three-star

Ohio State

Kevin Huber

P

Unranked

Cincinnati

Trenton Irvin

WR

Five-star

Stanford

Fred Johnson

OL

Three-star

Florida

Clay Johnston

LB

Three-star

Baylor

Keandre Jones

LB

Five-star

Ohio State/Maryland

Khalid Kareem

DE

Four-star

Notre Dame

Zach Kerr

DT

Three-star

Maryland/Delaware

Evan McPherson

K

Three-star

Florida

Joe Mixon

RB

Five-star

Oklahoma

Stanley Morgan

WR

Four-star

Nebraska

Samaje Perine

RB

Four-star

Oklahoma

Germaine Pratt

LB

Four-star

NC State

Isaiah Prince

OL

Four-star

Ohio State

Wyatt Ray

DE

Three-star

Boston College

D.J. Reader

DL

Three-star

Clemson

Cam Sample

DL

Three-star

Tulane

Drew Sample

TE

Two-star

Washington

Tyler Shelvin

DT

Five-star

LSU

D'Ante Smith

OL

Two-star

East Carolina

Quinton Spain

OL

Four-star

West Virginia

Auden Tate

WR

Four-star

Florida State

Michael Thomas

DB

Three-star

Stanford

Mike Thomas

WR

Two-star

Southern Miss

Josh Tupou

DT

Three-star

Colorado

C.J. Uzomah

TE

Three-star

Auburn

Trae Waynes

DB

Two-star

Michigan State

Mitchell Wilcox

TE

Three-star

USF

Jonah Williams

OL

Five-star

Alabama

Trayveon Williams

RB

Four-star

Texas A&M

Logan Wilson

LB

Unranked

Wyoming

Rams roster and Rivals rankings 
Player Position Rivals ranking College

Cam Akers

RB

Five-star

Florida State

Landen Akers

WR

Two-star

Iowa State

Brian Allen

OL

Four-star

Michigan State

Tremayne Anchrum

OL

Three-star

Clemson

Odell Beckham

WR

Four-star

LSU

Kendall Blanton

TE

Two-star

Missouri

Bobby Brown III

DT

Four-star

Texas A&M

Terrell Burgess

DB

Three-star

Utah

Marquise Copeland

DL

Three-star

Cincinnati

Austin Corbett

OL

Unranked

Nevada

Donte Deayon

DB

Three-star

Boise State

Aaron Donald

DT

Three-star

PIttsburgh

David Edwards

OL

Three-star

Wisconsin

Bobby Evans

OL

Four-star

Oklahoma

Leonard Floyd

DE

Four-star

Georgia

Jake Funk

RB

Two-star

Maryland

Greg Gaines

DL

Three-star

Washington

Chris Garrett

LB

Unranked

Concordia

Matt Gay

K

Unranked

Utah

Jake Gervase

DB

Unranked

Iowa

Grant Haley

DB

Three-star

Penn State

Rob Havenstein

OL

Three-star

Wisconsin

Johnny Hekker

P

Two-star

Oregon State

Tyler Higbee

TE

Two-star

Western Kentucky

Michael Hoecht

DL

Unranked

Brown

Justin Hollings

LB

Three-star

Oregon

Brycen Hopkins

TE

Two-star

Purdue

Travin Howard

LB

Two-star

TCU

Buddy Howell

RB

Three-star

FAU

AJ Jackson

OL

Three-star

Iowa

Van Jefferson

WR

Four-star

Ole Miss/Florida

Ernest Jones

LB

Three-star

South Carolina

Cooper Kupp

WR

Unranked

Eastern Washington

Terrell Lewis

DE

Five-star

Alabama

David Long

DB

Four-star

Michigan

Sony Michel

RB

Five-star

Georgia

Von Miller

DE

Four-star

Texas A&M

Joe Noteboom

OL

Three-star

TCU

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

LB

Three-star

Oklahoma

Matthew Orzech

LS

Unranked

Azusa Pacific

Bryce Perkins

QB

Three-star

Arizona St./Virginia

Brandon Powell

WR

Four-star

Florida

Jalen Ramsey

DB

Five-star

Florida State

Taylor Rapp

DB

Three-star

Washington

Troy Reeder

LB

Three-star

Penn St./Delaware

A'Shawn Robinson

DL

Five-star

Alabama

Nick Scott

DB

Three-star

Penn State

Coleman Shelton

OL

Three-star

Washington

Ben Skowronek

WR

Three-star

Northwestern/Notre Dame

Matthew Stafford

QB

Five-star

Georgia

Andrew Whitworth

OT

NR/prior to Rivals era

LSU

Darious Williams

DB

Unranked

UAB

John Wolford

QB

Three-star

Wake Forest

