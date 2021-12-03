Sting Factor: TreVonte' Citizen's decommitment from LSU

THE STORYLINE

Before TreVonte’ Citizen committed to LSU the four-star running back visited Baton Rouge at least five times. He was more than thorough. But over the last few months, there have been an abundance of changes, including Ed Orgeron being relieved of his duties. Last weekend, Citizen backed off his pledge and then less than 48 hours later, more changes came to Baton Rouge when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. The Lake Charles (La.) Lake Charles College Prep picked LSU over Texas, Texas A&M and Auburn the first time around. He now says he feels like he’s starting completely over in the recruiting process. It would not be a complete shock if LSU gets back seriously involved in his recruitment again.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

Following the departure of Oregeron from the program, LSU lost another commitment over the weekend in Citizen, who was the only 2022 running back committed to the Tigers. Citizen stated a few weeks back that he was solid with LSU even without Orgeron as the coach, telling TigerDetails: “I mainly chose LSU for the school, not the coaches. Just got to wait and see.” LSU staffers still feel as though they have a chance to reel Citizen back in. But make no mistake about it, losing Citizen would be the biggest sting of this 2022 class thus far for the Tigers. It’s a position group they need to beef up going into next season. - Julie Boudwin, TigerDetails.com Sting Factor: 9

*****

NATIONAL REACTION