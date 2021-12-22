Sting Factor: TE Mac Markway decommits from Florida

THE STORYLINE

When Mac Markway committed to Florida in late July, the 2023 four-star tight end felt like he found the perfect fit. He had developed a really strong relationship with coach Dan Mullen and especially assistant coach Tim Brewster. The St. Louis DeSmet standout loved how the Gators were using their tight ends and their plans for him. But Markway backed off his Florida pledge on Sunday night as have many commits as coach Billy Napier and his staff implement their vision. It’s not a devastating loss for the Gators, but Markway is a very talented tight end so that level of talent would be wanted at Florida – or any other school for that matter.

LOCAL REACTION

“I like what Markway brings to the table from his tight end position. He has a lot of natural ability and potential. However, the day Mullen was fired it was a foregone conclusion Markway would not be signing with the Gators. "His primary relationship is with Brewster. The decision was made with no chance of coach Brewster returning to Gainesville. It was not about if he would decommit, but when.” - Jason Higdon, 1standTenFlorida.com Sting Factor: 7

