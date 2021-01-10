Rivals.com - Sting Factor: Sam McCall's decommitment from Florida

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Sam McCall committed to Florida in late October and it was a big 2022 recruiting victory for the Gators since he’s so talented on both sides of the ball, a phenomenal athlete and from an area in the state where Florida has had previous success.

But that pledge lasted only a few months as the Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson standout reopened his recruitment recently and the timing coincided with the firings of Florida secondary coaches Ron English and Torrian Gray.

While the departure of English and Gray were not the only reason for McCall’s decommitment it was definitely a significant factor. The new position coaches in Gainesville now have an opportunity to establish a fresh relationship with McCall in the coming months. That could play in Florida’s favor.

Alabama, Florida State and Oklahoma were the other serious contenders for McCall before he made his Florida pledge.

There’s still a lot of time to get the high four-star back in Florida’s 2022 class but with his recruitment reopen, there will be lots more work to do.