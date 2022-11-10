When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Randon Fontenette committed to Utah in July and it was a big recruiting victory for the Utes since they dipped into Texas for a four-star prospect. His pledge continued a long string of talented players in the secondary heading to Salt Lake City.

But in recent days, the Freeport (Texas) Brazosport standout backed off his pledge to the Utes as TCU and Vanderbilt have now emerged as the more serious contenders in his recruitment.

Defensive back recruiting is definitely no problem at Utah and after the Utes landed a pledge from Kahuku, Hawaii, three-star safety Brock Fonoimoana in August, there were some rumblings that Fontenette could be looking at other options.

It certainly has not hurt TCU’s chances with the in-state prospect that it has been playing so well this season and some signs point to the Horned Frogs being the main player for the four-star prospect.

Now back on the market, Fontenette has been hearing from Oklahoma, Texas and Notre Dame so there is clearly significant interest in him.