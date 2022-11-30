When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

When Walker Lyons committed to Stanford in July there were many reasons why the Cardinal won out, including the development of tight ends inside the program and the academic prowess there.

The recent development that coach David Shaw would resign, however, led the four-star tight end from Folsom, Calif., to reopen his recruitment.

Expected at USC this past weekend, Lyons had a change of plans late and wound up back at Stanford to see its loss to BYU. After the game, Shaw announced he would step down leaving many commits in attendance surprised by the decision.

In his recruitment, Lyons narrowed it down to Stanford, USC, Utah and BYU. There were rumors of a big SEC visit coming up and since the time of Lyons’ announcement, roughly two dozen programs have reached out to gauge interest.

It’s going to be really busy – once again – for one of the nation’s top tight ends.