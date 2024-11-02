SEC Live: Recruiting news, analysis of the weekend

in other news
Check here throughout the weekend for all the latest recruiting news, notes and analysis in the SEC.
AUBURN HOSTING KEY OFFICIAL VISITORS, FLIP TARGETS
*Four-star QB Jared Curtis is set for his first visit to Auburn this weekend. It's Curtis' first trip anywhere outside of Athens since reopening his recruitment last month. Head coach Hugh Freeze has also been on the phone with Curtis and members of his family for the past two weeks as the staff prepares to host the elite 2026 quarterback this weekend.
*Four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou is making an official visit to Auburn this weekend. Auburn is battling Texas, Georgia and Alabama for the senior riser making a splash in his first varsity season at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.
*USC commit Shamar Arnoux has been a more frequent face around Auburn ovr the past few months. The four-star cornerback from Carrollton (Ga.) High School declared for USC midway through the summer over these Tigers and Florida State, and no team has continued to stick around in Arnoux's recruitment more than Auburn.
*Texas commit Nikolai Brooks is a marquee late addition to the visitor list in The Plains. Brooks committed to Texas shortly after moving to Loganville (Ga.) Grayson for his senior year.
More intel on Auburn's big visit weekend on the Plains here.
TENNESSEE HOSTING MULTIPLE RECRUITS ON ROCKY TOP
*Four-star USC-committed all-purpose back Daune Morris has been committed to USC since this spring but is expected to return to Tennessee this weekend for the Kentucky game.
*Tennessee is set to host a slew of elite 2026 recruits this weekend. Notable visitors include four-star Gadsden City (Ala.) High CB Zyan Gibson, four-star Jonesboro (Ga.) High SAF Cortez Redding; in-state four-star ATH Joel Wyatt; four-star in-state OT Gabriel Osenda; four-star Prosper (Texas) OT Zaden Krempin; four-star DL Earnest Rankins; four-star WR Tristen Keys, four-str SAF Preston Ashley; four-star DE Rodney Colton Jr.
More intel on the big weekend in Rocky Top here:
SOUTH CAROLINA HOSTING DONOVAN MURPH
Four-star WR Donovan Murph is down to 12 teams and is beginning his first of two official visits before making a decision. South Carolina is getting one of the state's best on campus this weekend. He is one of seven official visitors in Columbia coming down for the Texas A&M game.
Other major visitors expected in Columbia include four-star Rutgers DL commit Braxton Kyle; three-star Georgia Tech OL commits Kevin Peay and Damola Ajidahun; three-star Georgia State OL commit Dennis Uzochukwu; and three-star LSU TE commit Mike Tyler.
Talented 2026 three-star RB Carsyn Baker; four-star edge-defender Rodney Dunham, and top-100 offensive line Darrius Gray are also expected in town. South Carolina is expecting return visitors from other top 2026 targets like four-star in-state RB Jaylen McGill; three-star Carrollton (Ga.) WR Ryan Mosley; three-star Charlotte (NC) Providence Day WR Gordon Sellars and three-star in-state SAF Tamarion Watkins. Touted 2026 Lithonia (Ga.) DL Tico Crittendon collected an offer from the Gamecocks earlier this fall amid a breakout junior campaign. He's expected to be in Columbia for the second time in as many months after stops at The Plains and Athens.
More intel on the Gamecocks' 2026 targets here:
