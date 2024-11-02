SEC Live: Recruiting news, analysis of the weekend

Check here throughout the weekend for all the latest recruiting news, notes and analysis in the SEC.

*Four-star QB Jared Curtis is set for his first visit to Auburn this weekend. It's Curtis' first trip anywhere outside of Athens since reopening his recruitment last month. Head coach Hugh Freeze has also been on the phone with Curtis and members of his family for the past two weeks as the staff prepares to host the elite 2026 quarterback this weekend.

*Four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou is making an official visit to Auburn this weekend. Auburn is battling Texas, Georgia and Alabama for the senior riser making a splash in his first varsity season at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.

*USC commit Shamar Arnoux has been a more frequent face around Auburn ovr the past few months. The four-star cornerback from Carrollton (Ga.) High School declared for USC midway through the summer over these Tigers and Florida State, and no team has continued to stick around in Arnoux's recruitment more than Auburn.

*Texas commit Nikolai Brooks is a marquee late addition to the visitor list in The Plains. Brooks committed to Texas shortly after moving to Loganville (Ga.) Grayson for his senior year.

