ACC Live: Recruiting news, analysis of the weekend

Rivals is keeping the biggest news in ACC football country in one spot this weekend. We will track the top visits, news items, social posts and nuggets coming from the sport's first full weekend in November. With the Early Signing Period just one month away, the news should come in fast. Most recent posts will appear at the top of this feature

* NC State has a new scholarship offer out to a defensive line target currently committed elsewhere. He tells Rivals an official visit is materializing quickly. More HERE.

* The newest Clemson target is four-star junior safety Kaiden Hall. The Rivals250 talent announced his offer on Sunday morning and has given his thoughts on the tender, picked up during his first game day trip to CU, right here.

* More recruit returns from Miami are in, including from five-star athlete Derrek Cooper:

* The top-ranked 2026 recruit in the land, Jackson Cantwell, made it to Miami for the first time and left with more interest in the Hurricanes.

* The most recent Louisville commitment is excited to see campus for the first time. Venice (Fla.) High School running back Jamarice Wilder, who flipped from James Madison during the week, is set to get up to campus for an official visit next weekend.

* Miami hosted Deuce Geralds, the No. 1 DT in the Rivals250 out of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High School for another visit this weekend. Geralds was originally slated to see the Canes in action vs. Florida State after attending Miami's elite junior day over the summer. Geralds has Miami high on his pecking order along with Ohio State, Oregon, LSU, Alabama and others early on. He met with Hurricanes HC Mario Cristobal post-game.

FSU is hosting North Carolina and just offered multiple prospects committed to other programs in the 2026 , including a Tar Heel pledge from central Florida. More at The Osceola.

* Big visits are going down everywhere, including in the ACC. Top 100 wideout and UCF commitment Jayvan Boggs is in Tallahassee after FSU lost all of its wide receiver verbal commitments. It's as big an official visit as there is this weekend. More there and nationally from the Rivals Roundtable HERE.

* One of the major visitors in ACC country has touched down. Five-star Cocoa (Fla.) High School star Javion Hilson has made it to Syracuse for his official visit. The former Alabama and Florida State commitment is anticipating a December 4 decision with programs like Texas, Texas A&M, UCF and others in the mix.

* Miami hosts Duke this weekend, where plenty of top seniors and juniors will fill out the visitor list. One local recruit has been leaning Miami for some time and Rivals has submitted a fresh FutureCast. More HERE.

* Interesting post from blue-chip 2026 Florida State commitment Izayia Williams, who was at Miami's rout of FSU last weekend in person.

* Clemson had a busy Friday on the trail, especially in the Tampa Bay area, earning the commitment of offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard (a flip from UCF) while losing the pledge of defensive back Graceson Littleton. Littleton tells Rivals he will continue to consider CU, but he will visit Michigan officially this weekend. Texas just offered a scholarship, too.

*Clemson is set for a big recruiting weekend. Blue-chip 2026 cornerbacks Chaston Smith and Samari Matthews are among the elite defensive backs expected. Four-star Buford (Ga.) DL Bryce Perry-Wright is set for a return to Clemson this weekend and will be joined by 2026 four-star DE James Morrow. Elite 2026 WR Cedarian Morgan is already familiar with Clemson after working out for Swinney this summer and collecting an offer in the process. More on intel on the big recruiting weekend in Death Valley here: --Sam Spiegelman, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst

Another notable four-star visitor heading to Clemson is 2026 CB Blake Stewart. Stewart is a prime candidate for an offer from the Tigers as he makes his first trip to Death Valley for the Louisville game. Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, Texas North Carolina and others across the SEC have put offers on the table for the No. 15-ranked CB in the Rivals250 out of the Peach State. --Sam Spiegelman, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst