Louisville flips three-star Fla. RB Jamarice Wilder

Louisville freshman running back Isaac Brown has become one of the nation's top young running backs, checking in as the top-graded player at the position among freshman per PFF.

Now, another Sunshine State native at tailback is ready to roll with Jeff Brohm and company. After a Thursday morning decommitment from James Madison, Venice (Fla.) High School star Jamarice Wilder has committed to Louisville.

The Cardinals offered the senior on Wednesday evening and he'll make his first trip to campus in November.

"Louisville is a big-time school that holds a lot of football history and academics," Wilder told Rivals. "I love how their offensive scheme is and how they run the ball, which I can see myself shining there.

"Me and Coach (Chris) Barclay talk a lot and he keeps it real with me and that’s why I’m making the decision I’m making now."

Wilder joins fellow Floridian Jaylin Brown among running backs committed to UofL, pushing the class to 12 overall pledges to date.