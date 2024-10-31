Louisville flips three-star Fla. RB Jamarice Wilder

Louisville freshman running back Isaac Brown has become one of the nation's top young running backs, checking in as the top-graded player at the position among freshman per PFF.
Now, another Sunshine State native at tailback is ready to roll with Jeff Brohm and company. After a Thursday morning decommitment from James Madison, Venice (Fla.) High School star Jamarice Wilder has committed to Louisville.
The Cardinals offered the senior on Wednesday evening and he'll make his first trip to campus in November.
"Louisville is a big-time school that holds a lot of football history and academics," Wilder told Rivals. "I love how their offensive scheme is and how they run the ball, which I can see myself shining there.
"Me and Coach (Chris) Barclay talk a lot and he keeps it real with me and that’s why I’m making the decision I’m making now."
Wilder joins fellow Floridian Jaylin Brown among running backs committed to UofL, pushing the class to 12 overall pledges to date.
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
Wilder will make an official visit to Louisville for the Pitt game the weekend of November 23. But he saw enough from the program to jump in without having taken the trip. Brohm had a personal touch on the recruiting win, too.
"Texting and talking to Brohm, he seems like a very dedicated head coach that’s on a mission," he said. "I committed today. I've been talking to them throughout the whole process. It means a lot, especially getting overlooked because of my size."
Now the slashing back, who registered nearly 1,300 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior, brings the chip-on-his-shoulder to the ACC.
He doesn't anticipate being overlooked further.
"I’m going to bring the juice and energy," Wilder said. "I’m a complete back. I can do everything and the way they run the ball all you have to do is make one miss and your off to the races."