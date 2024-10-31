Advertisement
Auburn hosting key QB target, flip targets and star recruits this weekend
More inside on the big recruiting weekend unfolding on the Plains
• Sam Spiegelman
Three Predictions: New No. 1 in Rivals250, Ohio State, QB flip watch
Michigan is pushing to flip five-star LSU quarterback commit Bryce Underwood.
• Adam Gorney
Penn State-Ohio State: Three recruiting storylines to track
Four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis committed to Ohio State in January.
• Greg Smith
Alabama lands top 100 DL Vodney Cleveland in the class of 2026
Alabama added an elite defensive lineman to its 2026 class Thursday
• John Garcia Jr.
Four-star WR Donovan Murph names finalists, has two official visits set
More inside on the contenders, upcoming plans for 4-star WR Donovan Murph
• Sam Spiegelman
Blue-chip recruits and Tennessee's top targets are heading to Rocky Top
