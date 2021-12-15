Rivals100 DE Quency Wiggins commits to LSU

One of the biggest dominoes in the SEC has finally fallen. After major coaching changes involving two of his final three teams, Rivals100 defensive end Quency Wiggins is staying home. The nation’s No. 50 overall player picked LSU over Florida and Alabama giving first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly a signature hometown victory on the recruiting trail over a pair of rival SEC teams. Wiggins, tabbed as the No. 4 player in the Boot behind fellow LSU signee Walker Howard, is the No. 5 strongside defensive end and has been atop the Tigers’ recruiting big board since dominating prospect camp in June. With Wiggins on board, LSU has inked three of the state’s top five recruits and should lock in seven of the state’s top 10 during this early signing window.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

On Brian Kelly: "Coach Brian Kelly, so far, has given me a good impression and made me feel welcomed. He came to my school to check on me and I trust what he'll do at LSU bringing back national titles that they have the power and the skill to do. The rest of the staff I'm already close with; nothing has changed. When Coach O left, it changed a little bit, but after meeting Brian Kelly it made a good impression. He's a good coach and a winner and that's what I like in a coach." On his official visit last weekend: "The bond I built with some of the players already on the team, the bonds I built with some of the reacts -- some guys that might commit and some guys already committed (to LSU), my host Maason (Smith) and I are already close, and this weekend gave me a chance to bond with those dudes, to get to know the coaches and what the future of LSU holds." On staying in Louisiana for college: "To stay home and put on for the entire state, at Louisiana State University -- it doesn't get much better. I get a chance to show why Louisiana has the best football. The home games in Death Valley are just different. It's loud and the fans are crazy, and it's mad love here. At LSU, you can't go wrong." On LSU edging out Florida and Alabama: "It came down to the process and the plan that they have over there. It feels like Brian Kelly is a winner and can put me in a position to best succeed. Not that Coach (Billy) Napier or Coach Nick Saban wouldn't. I trust what he (Kelly) is doing. I've heard nothing but good stuff about the program and last but not least -- it's home; why not go win a national championship for LSU?"

RIVALS REACTION