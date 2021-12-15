Rivals100 DE Quency Wiggins commits to LSU
One of the biggest dominoes in the SEC has finally fallen.
After major coaching changes involving two of his final three teams, Rivals100 defensive end Quency Wiggins is staying home. The nation’s No. 50 overall player picked LSU over Florida and Alabama giving first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly a signature hometown victory on the recruiting trail over a pair of rival SEC teams.
Wiggins, tabbed as the No. 4 player in the Boot behind fellow LSU signee Walker Howard, is the No. 5 strongside defensive end and has been atop the Tigers’ recruiting big board since dominating prospect camp in June.
With Wiggins on board, LSU has inked three of the state’s top five recruits and should lock in seven of the state’s top 10 during this early signing window.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
On Brian Kelly: "Coach Brian Kelly, so far, has given me a good impression and made me feel welcomed. He came to my school to check on me and I trust what he'll do at LSU bringing back national titles that they have the power and the skill to do. The rest of the staff I'm already close with; nothing has changed. When Coach O left, it changed a little bit, but after meeting Brian Kelly it made a good impression. He's a good coach and a winner and that's what I like in a coach."
On his official visit last weekend: "The bond I built with some of the players already on the team, the bonds I built with some of the reacts -- some guys that might commit and some guys already committed (to LSU), my host Maason (Smith) and I are already close, and this weekend gave me a chance to bond with those dudes, to get to know the coaches and what the future of LSU holds."
On staying in Louisiana for college: "To stay home and put on for the entire state, at Louisiana State University -- it doesn't get much better. I get a chance to show why Louisiana has the best football. The home games in Death Valley are just different. It's loud and the fans are crazy, and it's mad love here. At LSU, you can't go wrong."
On LSU edging out Florida and Alabama: "It came down to the process and the plan that they have over there. It feels like Brian Kelly is a winner and can put me in a position to best succeed. Not that Coach (Billy) Napier or Coach Nick Saban wouldn't. I trust what he (Kelly) is doing. I've heard nothing but good stuff about the program and last but not least -- it's home; why not go win a national championship for LSU?"
RIVALS REACTION
Wiggins quickly transformed into one of the most potential-laden defensive linemen in the country as a converted basketball player that flashed, on occasion, for Madison Prep to a bonafide star in the trenches by season’s end. Wiggins almost single-handedly set the edge to slow down one of the nation’s most dominant rushing attacks headlined by Rivals250 junior Trey Holly. Wiggins, taking on multiple defenders in a rain-soaked physical affair, held Holly and the Farmersville (La.) Union Parish rushing attack in check.
Over the course of the offseason, Wiggins flashed in instances against elite linemen like Will Campbell (LSU), TJ Shanahan Jr. (Rivals Five-Star Challenge) and Collin Sadler (Clemson). He’s 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, and as a known commodity this past fall managed 13 sacks facing double- and triple-teams. Wiggins also totaled 56 tackles, 26 for loss, four passes deflected and three forced fumbles.
Wiggins blends enormous size and reach (86 inches) with outstanding athleticism and football intelligence. He’s continuing to maximize his strength and it’s evident as he plays both on the edge and at times inside. He just wrapped up his second season as a full-time football player and quickly ascended to one of the top players at his position nationally. He boasts enormous upside and as he continues to develop at the positions will certainly garner momentum as a future high draft pick.