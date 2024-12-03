Texas A&M flips top-100 OT Lamont Rogers away from Missouri

Rogers, the No. 12-ranked OT in the Rivals250 out of Mesquite (Texas) Horn High School outside of Dallas, flipped his commitment from Missouri to Texas A&M after a return to College Station this past weekend -- his fifth time back on campus in Aggieland since declaring out-of-state for the Tigers over the summer.

Flip season has taken shape with the Early Signing Days merely a day away and blue-chip offensive tackle Lamont Rogers is the latest elite recruit to change his mind days before putting the pen to paper.

Missouri edged out these Aggies and Oklahoma in the race for the top-100 recruit over the summer after a string of official visits. Texas A&M continued to keep its foot on the gas with the four-star tackle from the Dallas Metroplex, who has returned to the Station for visits each month since, including contests against Notre Dame, Missouri, and LSU last month.

No program has hosted the four-star OT more than the Aggies since the beginning of his senior year.

Rogers joins a deep group of in-state recruits to declare for Texas A&M in Mike Elko's first season at the helm of the Aggies.