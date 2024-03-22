Advertisement

ALABAMA - Anthony Jones

A powerhouse on the edge with athleticism and off-ball ability with the nickname ‘Tank,’ Jones will have a legitimate chance to go wire-to-wire at No. 1 in Alabama.

*****

ARIZONA - Tony Cumberland

Cumberland has grown into an interior defensive lineman with tons of power and great burst off the line. He commands double teams and still wins. He’s been committed to Oregon since September.

*****

ARKANSAS - Danny Beale

Beale has quickly emerged as the top prospect in the state after some dominant camp performances. A two-way player who holds offers on both sides of the trenches, Beale fully projects to be on the defensive line at the next level.

*****

CALIFORNIA - Chris Henry

Coming from Ohio, Henry will play his junior season at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and becomes the top player in a loaded state. He’s tall, long, athletic, has great hands, a great work ethic and NFL pedigree. Like Jeremiah Smith in the 2024 class, Henry might have it all.

*****

FLORIDA - Keenyi Pepe

A towering left tackle talent who is already very comfortable as a pass blocker, Pepe already sports a national offer list as the next elite lineman set to come from IMG Academy.

*****

GEORGIA - Tyler Atkinson

An active linebacker who could become a true pass rusher as he fills out, Atkinson took over the top spot in the Peach State with the reclassification of quarterback Julian Lewis.



*****

HAWAII - Malakai Lee

Lee does not do many national events and is not seen like others often but he’s all of 6-foot-6 and 300-plus pounds. He plays offensive line with a tough, physical edge and is garnering national interest in his recruitment.

*****

ILLINOIS - JC Anderson

Anderson has a unique frame standing at 6-foot-7, 235 pounds but moves very well. A matchup nightmare for smaller defenders that he towers over and bigger ones that he can run by.

*****

KANSAS - Johnmichael Fountain

Fountain is a long, lean linebacker prospect with enough athleticism to play a hybrid linebacker/safety role in college.His recruitment should take off as his high school career progresses.

*****

KENTUCKY - Cameron O'Hara

O’Hara is very comfortable improvising within the pocket. He makes off-platform throws look easy with his accuracy and touch.

*****

LOUISIANA - Jahkeem Stewart

As near a perfect prospect at this time in his development as you’ll find. Stewart has size, speed, athleticism, technique and competitiveness, He is the unanimous No. 1 prospect in the nation. The New Orleans native has a very good chance to be the wire-to-wire top overall prospect in the 2026 class.

*****

MARYLAND - Jireh Edwards

Edwards is a big-time hitter in the secondary and his physical playing style makes receivers think twice about running routes over the middle.

*****

MICHIGAN - Corey Sadler

Sadler is an electric playmaker that is capable of impacting a game in all three phases. He’s a true athlete that can play either defensive back or wide receiver in college.

*****

MISSISSIPPI - JaReylan McCoy

A physically imposing body on the defensive line at 6-foot-7, 245 pounds. McCoy's frame will continue to allow him to be one of premier defensive ends in the class. Coming from Mississippi, he will be battled for by the likes of Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and other SEC powers.

*****

MISSOURI - Jackson Cantwell

Standing at a towering 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds, Cantwell is the type of offensive tackle every school in the country wants. He’s powerful and athletic with great bloodlines since both of his parents were Olympians.

*****

NEBRASKA - Amarion Jackson

Jackson led Nebraska’s biggest classification in receiving as a sophomore. He’s already an advanced route runner for his age and will continue elevating his game.

*****

NEVADA - James Carrington

His nickname is Tank and while Carrington is not the biggest defensive lineman in the world, he’s fast and physical and what every college and NFL team wants. The new Las Vegas Bishop Gorman prospect shoots gaps, has a great motor and causes a lot of havoc.

*****

NEW JERSEY - Luke Wafle

Wafle, the younger brother of 2024 Michigan signee Owen Wafle, is just scratching the surface of his potential. His versatile skill set could allow him to play multiple positions along the defensive front.

*****

NORTH CAROLINA - Samari Matthews

Matthews has become a true lockdown cornerback with the size, instincts and athleticism to match up with nearly any receiver he comes across.

*****

OHIO - Maxwell Riley

Riley is a lean offensive lineman that colleges like to build up. The Ohio native plays with a nasty streak on the field, too.

*****

OKLAHOMA - Colton Yarbrough

A lengthy defensive end at 6-foot-5, Yarbrough holds an impressive collection of offers from Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and others.

*****

PENNSYLVANIA - Kevin Brown

A former tight end, Brown has grown into an outstanding tackle prospect with the size, strength and athleticism to excel at the next level and beyond.

*****

SOUTH CAROLINA - J'Zavien Currence

A well-known safety prospect in the South, Currence is a big defensive back who uses his length and instincts to make it very hard for quarterbacks and receivers to connect.

*****

TENNESSEE - Jared Curtis

Curtis has a big arm to go along with an ideal frame at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. He throws with good anticipation and can also help move the chains with his legs.

*****

TEXAS - Drew Evers

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Evers has not yet reached his full potential at the tackle position. As the younger brother of former Oklahoma and current Wisconsin quarterback Nick Evers, he is no stranger to the recruiting process. The Oklahoma Sooners look to be the team to beat in the long run.

*****

UTAH - Brock Harris

Harris is a big-bodied tight end with great hands. He can run, stretch the field and block when needed. While he’s playing at St. George (Utah) Pine View, Utah and BYU are involved, but Oregon is the team to watch in his recruitment.

*****

VIRGINIA - Savion Hiter

The top-ranked running back in the nation, Hiter brings a savvy, patient and powerful running style to the field.

*****

WASHINGTON D.C. - Kedric Golston II