TEXAS: 40

Texas takes a commanding lead in terms of Rivals250 production with eight more recruits than second-place Florida. Five-star and No. 4 overall player Devin Sanchez headlines a group featuring 19 players who were not included in the previously released Rivals100 for the 2025 class. The Lone Star State is also one of only two states to have multiple top 10 players in the class, with wide receiver Dakorien Moore joining Sanchez in the elite group as the No. 10 player in the class. Defensive tackle recruit DJ Sanders makes the state's highest debut at No. 25 overall after not making the initial 100 released in September. NEW 2025 RANKINGS: Texas Top 50

*****

FLORIDA: 32

Winston Watkins Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Sunshine State comes in at No. 2 in terms of Rivals250 talent with 32 recruits in the initial rankings. Colorado commit Winston Watkins Jr. is the class headliner and comes in as the No. 7 player overall. He is followed closely by No. 9 overall player DJ Pickett, making Florida the other state with multiple top 10 players. Defensive tackle Brandon Brown makes the state's highest debut as the No. 27 player overall, and he is one of 20 recruits to make the Rivals250 after not being included in the top 100 released in September. Michigan commit Chris Ewald Jr. and Florida State commit DL Hardison join Watkins Jr. as the only Rivals250 players from the state who are committed. NEW 2025 RANKINGS: Florida Top 35

*****

GEORGIA: 28

Elijah Griffin (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Headlined by the nation's No. 1 overall player in five-star defensive end Elijah Griffin, Georgia comes in at No. 3 with 28 recruits in the initial Rivals250 for the 2025 class. He is followed by the nation's No. 24 player, Elyiss Williams, who jumped 25 spots from his initial Rivals100 ranking. The Peach State saw 12 players make their rankings debut with mammoth offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs leading the group of newcomers as the No. 51 player overall. Georgia commit Justus Terry is the second-biggest mover in the state after jumping 24 spots to become the nation's No.49 player overall. NEW 2025 RANKINGS: Georgia Top 30

*****

CALIFORNIA: 26

Jordon Davison

The Golden State makes its debut as the No. 4 state in terms of Rivals250 talent with 26 recruits making the cut. The class is headlined by recent Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles running back MVP Jordon Davison, who jumped nine spots to become the nation's No. 8 player overall. Athlete Phillip Bell is the state's biggest riser after jumping 41 spots to become the No. 20 player in the 2025 class. An impressive 15 recruits from California make their rankings debut, with safety Jadyn Hudson leading that group as the nation's No. 18 player overall. California joins Texas as the only other state in the top five to not have a Rivals250 player committed to a school. NEW 2025 RANKING: California Top 50

*****

ALABAMA: 14

Ryan Williams (Rivals.com)