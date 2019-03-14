LAKELAND, Fla. – The college football world was abuzz when Scott Frost left UCF for Nebraska and the Cornhuskers were one of the major storylines of this past season. At Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas , 70 miles from the campus of Frost’s previous team, we asked some participants what their thoughts are on Frost, the Huskers, and their recruiting presence in Florida.

“I know they did well enough to have a winning season but just couldn't quite get it.” - Wide receiver Marcus Clarke

“I know it was not as good as people probably thought but I think building on what he did last year will be really good the next few years because of what he did at UCF and the coaches he brought it.” - 2021 defensive end Cade Denhoff

“They did really well, especially with a freshman quarterback. They have a really good offense and you can tell he’s an offensive coach that will put points on the board.” – Rivals100 wide receiver Michael Redding

“I’m really impressed with him and the way his staff transitioned to Nebraska.” - Rivals250 offensive lineman Jalen Rivers

“I think he did great. I watched a couple games.” - 2021 linebacker Dedrick Smith

“It was rough this season but it was for him his first season at UCF.” - four-star defensive end Chantz Williams