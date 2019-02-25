HOUSTON – The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas made a stop in Texas this past weekend, with top talent from the Lone Star State descending on the city. Three members of the Rivals.com National Analyst Team were on hand and each provides their thoughts on the day’s proceedings.

Where were the quarterbacks? When I think Texas quarterbacks, I think Matthew Stafford, Drew Brees and Vince Young, but the talent at quarterback in terms of Power 5 talent was weak this camp in Houston. This is really nothing new I guess. There has only been one quarterback in the last three cycles to be a top 30 prospect in Texas, and that was Spencer Sanders in 2018, who signed with Oklahoma State, and he was No. 30 in those rankings.

It seems the quarterback position is somewhat down in the Lone Star State. Malik Hornsby was the highest ranked quarterback Sunday and he did not get there until there was less than an hour to go before the camp ended. There was some good passers there and I liked Jalen Milroe, a 2021 signal caller out of Katy Thompkins, but the overall talent was not strong at this position. I was a little surprised by that.





I became a big fan of Jaylon Jones. The Texas A&M commit is a Rivals100 cornerback and he looked every bit of that Sunday. From the start to finish, Jones was putting on a show. He looked good in drills early, even shining on offense a time or two before shutting receivers down in the one-on-one session.

What stood out most about Jones between the lines was how he was always under control. He is a long corner, thicker than I expected and he moved effortlessly in coverage. He was smooth in his back pedal, he transitioned well and he stayed on the hip of receivers all day.

At the end of the event when he was accepting the MVP award for defensive backs, I noticed his watch as well. He had a Texas A&M band on his watch. He is solid to the Aggies and he is proud to let people know it. Jimbo Fisher and the entire staff in College State have to be very excited about this one.





The love for Texas and Texas A&M was strong. Regardless of who I spoke with throughout the event, the love for the Longhorns and Aggies was there. Many prospects had the offers, some didn’t, but those in-state players feel Tom Herman and Fisher have their programs competing at a very high level right now.

Many A&M targets talked about the toughness Fisher has brought to College Station and how it was needed for the program to get back where it should be. When talking about Texas, it was about the energy Herman has brought compared to what was there before under Charlie Strong.

What was clear from the first to the last prospect I spoke with Sunday, was how the expectations are now high once again for the programs in Austin and College Station. The players want that in-state rival game back because of what that game could mean in College Football Playoff implications in the future. There is a lot of love for what the coaches are doing in each location.