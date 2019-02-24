CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



MORE: Takeaways from Saturday's Rivals adizero Combine HOUSTON - The 2019 Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas rolled into the Lone Star State on Sunday, with some of the area's top prospects turning out to compete in the latest regional stop of this year’s tour. With so much talent on hand, there were plenty impressive performances, but only a select few can win position MVPs or earn a much-coveted invite to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. We run through the players who won awards and earned their stripes at Sunday’s event.

QUARTERBACK MVP

Bronson McClelland

The race for the quarterback MVP came down to the wire but it was McClelland who came out on top after finishing the day very strongly. Despite windy conditions, McClelland had no problem delivering the ball on target to his wide receivers while also showing nice touch on deep balls down the field. McClelland was one of a number of prospects from Katy to excel at the event and, considering the level of talent in the area, it shouldn’t be long before his offer list expands beyond Rutgers.

RUNNING BACK MVP

Brandon Campbell

Campbell is just getting started with his recruiting process but his performance at Sunday’s event will only help his stock. The talented rising junior impressed the event’s coaches, including former NFL running back Jamal Lewis, with his size and ability to move in space. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, Campbell showed good quickness during drills and was tough for linebackers to handle during the open field tackling portion. He has early offers from from UTSA and Texas State but Campbell should be a name to remember going forward.

WIDE RECEIVER MVP

Troy Omeire

Omeire was one of the bigger wide receivers at the event, but he also was one of the fastest. What stood out as much as anything when watching him Sunday was his burst. He is a long strider, but he really moved well and showed explosiveness at this event. Texas and Texas A&M have him high on their board and it was easy to see why. Along with his size and ability to run, he showed strong hands. Omeire also earned an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge for his efforts.

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP

Bryce Foster

Foster was one of the most consistent players at any position Sunday. He is so strong at the point of attack, plays at a good pace, was strong in his pass sets and was very tough to move. Foster, like his teammate Hayden Conner, will be a national recruit. Foster also earned an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge for his efforts,.

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP

Tunmise Adeleye

Adeleye had success at defensive end and defensive tackle Sunday. He is only a sophomore, but he already has great strength and he showed good quickness off the ball. Adeleye was tough to slow down throughout the one-on-one session and won with a speed and power. it was easy to see why programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M are going after Adeleye hard early on.

LINEBACKER MVP

Avery Morris

There weren’t a ton of linebackers at the event but that meant that each prospect working out had ample opportunities to show their abilities during the competition periods. Morris made the most of his chances, taking on top running backs and winning his share of reps. Depending on how he grows going forward, Morris could evolve into more of a hybrid defensive end/pass rusher, but that versatility will only help his game at the next level. Morris is still waiting on his first offer.

DEFENSIVE BACK MVP

Jaylon Jones

Jones may have been the top performer of the event. He was so smooth in coverage. The Texas A&M commit was not grabbing, holding or being overly aggressive at the line of scrimmage, but was instead in control and on the hip of every receiver he went up against. With his length, hips and ball skills, the Aggies have landed one of the best defensive backs in the 2020 class.

GATORADE AWARD

Dylan Harris

Coming off an impressive outing at the Rivals adizero Combine on Saturday, Harris again stood out. The 2022 outside linebacker impressed with his athleticism and motor against top competition, flashing all the signs wanted out of a young, up-and-coming hybrid safety/outside linebacker prospect.

ADDITIONAL FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE INVITES

Connor stood out from the time he walked in the gates. He is a 6-foot-6, 300 pound offensive tackle that is only a sophomore. He was offered by Texas A&M when he was still in middle school. Connor is on track to be one of the premiere tackles in the 2021 class. He showed advanced technique and the ability to move with the better ends in this setting. Some of the smaller ends gave him a little trouble, but he was elite, and won much more than he lost.

Broughton opened the day playing at defensive end, where the 6-foot-6, 263-pounder struggled against a talented crew of offensive tackles. The power was there, but he struggled finishing. Then, Broughton showed off why he recently cracked the Rivals100 when he shifted inside to tackle. He was quick off the line and packed a powerful punch against the interior linemen and routinely got to the quarterback. Broughton, a strongside defensive end by trade, showed off why he may be an absolute mismatch as a rush-defensive tackle, winning rep after rep.

The class of 2021 standout boasts outstanding footwork and technique, not to mention a terrific wingspan to keep edge-rushers a safe distance away from his quarterback. Jackson saw action outside at tackle, then shifted inside to guard because of a nagging injury. Jackson utilized his long arms and was able to withstand spin moves inside and power rushes off the edge. He could be a fine fit at either position at the next level.