HOUSTON -- The Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas hit the Lone Star State this weekend with the Rivals adizero Combine on Saturday. More than 1,500 prospects showed up and competed, and 14 punched their ticket to Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. RELATED: Five predictions for the Rivals Camp Series stop in Houston

Gilbert is a long defensive back that made the trek to Texas from Baton Rouge, La. The Class of 2021 safety clocked a 4.5-second 40 time to go along with an absurd 127-inch broad jump. Gilbert has yet to land his first offer, but Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane, Houston and Alabama are all maintaining contact with him, and he’s set to visit the Cajuns on March 16.

Ellis impressed with a 6-foot-1, 173-pound frame, and ran a 4.6-second 40, a 122.7 broad and 32.5-inch vertical. The rising defensive back also clocked a 7.2-second three-cone. Houston, Texas Tech and Texas A&M are schools Ellis is hoping to hear from after the spring evaluation period and camp season.

Manvel (Texas) High has produced its fair share of Power Five talent over the years, and the local powerhouse produced one of the more impressive defensive lineman on hand at the combine. Abernathy showed up at 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds. Abernathy flashed in the three-cone at just over 8 seconds. He’s receiving early interest from both Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

A young, athletic offensive lineman, Cadette boasts a tremendous wingspan and turned in a 5-second 40 time and a 96-inch broad jump. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound offensive tackle is still waiting for his first college overture, but has high interest in continuing his football career at a university in Texas.

One of the top class of 2022 prospects in attendance, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound outside linebacker/safety hybrid prospect clocked a 4.8 40 and flashed some of the athleticism we were anxious to see. Harris has yet to dive into the recruiting process, but expect plenty of early interest in the talented young defender.

The young class of 2022 wide receiver blew up the combine with a 4.7 40, 4.3 shuttle and 7.7 three-cone. Crawford, a wideout out of Shreveport, La., who made the trek to Houston, showed up at 6-foot-1 and 153 pounds. Crawford has visits scheduled to Louisiana-Lafayette and Southern, and is eyeing schools such as LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Ole Miss and Florida.

Another North Louisiana prospect to show out in Texas was Mason, a 6-foot-3, 212-pound defensive lineman. Mason clocked a 4.9-second 40 time, a 7.73-second three-cone and 4.4-second 5-10-5 shuttle time. The athletic defensive end is hearing from Liberty and Baylor, among others.

Calhoun is a 2021 linebacker out of Freeport Jackson and on and he is drawing early interest from Baylor and Houston. His dream school is Texas A&M. He checked in as a sophomore at 6-foot, 209 pounds and ran the 40 yard dash in the 4.7s at the combine.

Miller’s frame jumped out early and he tested well throughout the day. He is a 5-11, 193 pound running back in the 2020 class. He rushed for almost 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He is still awaiting his first offer.

Bonner turned heads early Saturday morning when he posted a 4.41 time in the 40 yard dash. He is a 6-0, 163 cornerback in the 2021 class that drawn interest from Boston College and Houston. He likes numerous in-state schools, including Texas, Texas A&M and TCU.

Ryan is a 2021 defensive back with good size and agility. He showed good movement in the short shuttle and good speed in the 40 yard dash. He doesn’t have an offer yet, but he’s hearing from LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and TCU. He grew up a Houston fan.

Williams is a long, rangy cornerback in the 2021 class. He has great length and ran an impressive 40 yard dash in 4.56 seconds. His favorite school is LSU and he is a big fan of Tiger safety Grant Delpit.

Ward is a 2021 defensive end who is ready to take the next step in 2019. He was a back-up as a sophomore, but he’s done enough to already be on the radar of SMU, TCU and Texas A&M. He visited the Aggies when they played Ole Miss. At 6-2, 226 pounds, he ran the 40 yard dash in 4.59 seconds. His family school growing up was Oregon.