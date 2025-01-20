Recruiting Rumor Mill: Coaches on the road, junior days heating up

Luke Wafle (Photo by Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

With coaches back on the road and junior days picking up, there is a ton of recruiting news and rumors so there’s no better time than now for a Recruiting Rumor Mill.

During a school visit, Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it clear that Baker is a top priority in the 2026 class and that the Bulldogs “wanted me.” When Georgia offered the Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star running back said it was a game-changer offer. While he doesn’t have a favorite and Texas A&M, Penn State, Kentucky and South Carolina are pushing, the Dawgs sit in a strong position.

Georgia and Clemson visited with Brooks on the same day last week as both programs are pushing hard for the four-star defensive end from Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central. Smart talked about how hard the Bulldogs work and “why they’re the best” while Dabo Swinney was more focused on introducing himself to the family and telling them how his Clemson program operates. Those two programs, along with Ohio State, Florida, Texas A&M and others, remain in the early top group.

Texas is the new leader for the four-star safety from Houston (Texas) North Shore after the Longhorns offered in recent days and stopped by his school. It’s the dream school for Calicut and that’s going to play a big factor as Oregon, Michigan, LSU and Texas A&M are also heavily involved in his recruitment.

A new offer from Ohio State is definitely a big deal as the coaches there talked about the culture in Columbus and how if he goes to play for the Buckeyes that he’ll be playing on Sunday and Monday nights. That was a big message to the 2027 four-star safety from Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy as the Buckeyes will remain a top contender but there is a significant Southeast feel to his early recruitment with Georgia, Miami, Auburn and Tennessee leading the way.

Evers was out of town on vacation when Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan, Nebraska, USC and Duke wanted to stop by Flower Mound, Texas, so he didn’t get to meet those coaches but he did talk with them. Tennessee, SMU, Arizona State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech have all been by in recent days and the four-star offensive tackle is talking a ton with Georgia, Texas and Alabama.

A new offer from Alabama is “like a dream come true” for the 2027 four-star running back from Marietta (Ga.) Kell and so the Crimson Tide will definitely be one of the top programs as Gipson’s recruitment continues. Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others are all involved so there will also be some serious competition.

Relationships are going to play an outsized role in Goodwin’s recruitment and the high three-star offensive lineman from Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy is building a really strong one with Arkansas. Coach Sam Pittman and position coach Eric Mateos were by his school last week and then Mateos came over for a steak dinner that lasted three hours. The Razorbacks are climbing the charts quickly but Goodwin was at Missouri over the weekend and then trips to Notre Dame and Mississippi State are also expected soon.

Not only did Alabama offer and that’s a huge deal to Jackson but he totally hit it off with assistant coach Maurice Linguist late last week and Linguist even came by Jackson’s house and had a great conversation with his mother as well. The Crimson Tide are shooting up fast for the high three-star safety from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County but Michigan, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, UCF, Florida State and Georgia Tech are in the race, too.

Georgia, Auburn and Oklahoma State have offered in recent days and then Jennings had Miami coach Mario Cristobal and Florida assistant Will Harris stop by but the four-star safety from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin still remains happily locked in with Michigan. Because he’s playing so well there is going to be added attention as the Wolverines sent position coach LaMar Morgan down to meet with Jennings as well. There’s a lot of pressure but not a ton of smoke yet on a flip.

No visits are planned yet for the four-star quarterback from Orem, Utah, who threw for 2,890 yards with 28 touchdowns and nine picks in his junior season but a new offer from Mississippi State is definitely one to watch. It could be a “big opening” for Kaawa as he loves coach Jeff Lebby and knows well the players that Lebby has worked with before especially at quarterback.

A bunch of Southeast powers are already heavily involved with Quinn as Alabama and Clemson are right there with Georgia, Tennessee and others, but a team up north could be a significant consideration as well. A new offer from Ohio State will intrigue the four-star edge from Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian especially because there is “nothing but success down there.” The word is Quinn would “love” to get to Columbus soon.

The four-star offensive tackle from Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun County is planning to release a top list soon and one team that will absolutely make it will be Clemson, especially after position coach Matt Luke stopped by his school recently. Scruggs has a great relationship with Luke but what stands out most about Clemson is the unique culture there. Penn State and many others will be right there as well as the Nittany Lions and others have left a big impression, too.

A new offer from Georgia will definitely be a major deal for Tuggle, who lives just 30 minutes from Athens as he knows the program well but the 2028 athlete from Winder (Ga.) Winder Barrow is still taking his time especially since he’s so young. Auburn, Florida, Penn State and others have already offered and the word is Tuggle is trying to get Ohio State and Oregon next.

The four-star defensive end who was visited by North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and others recently will still find a program that fits him best but his brother, Owen, just transferred from Michigan to Penn State. The Nittany Lions are not a guarantee but Wafle “would be lying” if his brother’s decision didn’t influence him at least a little bit.

A new offer from Georgia is a “big game-changer” for the 2027 four-star defensive end from Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy especially since Weeks knows how dominant the Bulldogs have been but two other big-time programs are also standing out a lot. Georgia is absolutely in the race in a big way but Weeks has liked South Carolina and Tennessee a whole lot as well.

A new offer from Texas A&M will be one to watch especially since White loves the program and the defense. But there are a handful of other schools that have been involved longer and piqued his interest more as Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Wisconsin, Florida State and Mississippi State are standing out to the Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy four-star linebacker.