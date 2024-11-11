Ole Miss flips Auburn secondary commitment Dante Core

The tangible returns for Ole Miss just keep coming in.
Following the monumental win over Georgia over the weekend, with droves of top recruits in town, another talented prospect has settled on Lane Kiffin's program as his future school.
This one, from Dante Core, comes as a flipped verbal commitment. The Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee defensive back had been committed elsewhere in the SEC, to Auburn, since May 18.
"Ole Miss was the best atmosphere I've been in," Core told Rivals. "Also how important they made me feel on the visit along with the dominating game that they coached."
Core is the latest in a string of Floridians to pick the program, with the top-20 class currently featuring seven recruits from the Sunshine State.
The senior's change of heart comes on the heels of the trip, but the message from Kiffin and company has been steady for months.
"They see me coming in and making an impact early," Core said. "Coach (Bryan) Brown, coach (Pete) Golding, coach Kiffin, too.
"He (Kiffin) is a really chill guy, he gives it to you raw and he loves to have fun."
When the latest Rebel pledge delivered the news to Kiffin, it was of course met with enthusiasm.
"He had the biggest smile on his face and he told me how excited he was," Core said. "Also how big it’s going to be on this recruiting class. He said I’m going to have influence on a lot of other guys."
When asked if any Ole Miss targets come to mind, the newest commitment didn't hold back.
The senior said he would recruit "everybody" he could to Oxford.