Ole Miss flips Auburn secondary commitment Dante Core

The tangible returns for Ole Miss just keep coming in.

Following the monumental win over Georgia over the weekend, with droves of top recruits in town, another talented prospect has settled on Lane Kiffin's program as his future school.

This one, from Dante Core, comes as a flipped verbal commitment. The Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee defensive back had been committed elsewhere in the SEC, to Auburn, since May 18.

"Ole Miss was the best atmosphere I've been in," Core told Rivals. "Also how important they made me feel on the visit along with the dominating game that they coached."

Core is the latest in a string of Floridians to pick the program, with the top-20 class currently featuring seven recruits from the Sunshine State.