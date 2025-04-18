Texas Tech lands a commitment from four-star safety Aaron Bradshaw

Aaron Bradshaw's mind was made up weeks ago.
As spring football arrives in Texas, Bradshaw went public with his his commitment in-state to Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders won a highly-contested recruiting battle -- edging out Houston, LSU, TCU, and others for the top-30 safety prospect in the country out of Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley. Head Coach Joey McGuire and first-year safeties coach Rob Green have had Texas Tech in pole position with Bradshaw for much of the spring.
"When the process started to slow down and it came down to my main choices and where I was being prioritized, that whole staff was a second family to me," Bradshaw said of the Red Raiders.
"Ever since that visit, I made a special connections with Coach Greene -- from the jump. Coach McGuire coached with my coaches here at North Crowley," he continued. "When It came down who treated me the best -- then going on the visit and seeing it all in person, it was 10 times better."
Since arriving in Lubbock this off-season, Greene has put the Red Raiders in their own tier with the touted SAF from the Dallas Metroplex.
The staff-wide approach also resonated in a big way with the long, rangy defender -- the Red Raiders' sixth commitment since February -- and 10th overall.
Texas Tech boasts a top-25 recruiting haul -- and climbing up.
"They were persistent -- for a long amount of time," Bradshaw asserted. "Coach Greene would get me on FaceTime every day -- if not every other day. The whole staff texted me. It's the sense of trust they built over time."
"I like the culture over there," he continued. "The way the coaches coach at practice -- its intentional. They do well developing players. Great coaches make great players -- and they have an all-out coaching staff."
Bradshaw previously had official visits lined up to LSU, Houston, and TCU -- but will only visit Texas Tech on June 6-8 weekend.
"I'm at the point of spring football at my high school where I want to be solely focused on leading my team to another state championship," Bradshaw explained. "Texas Tech has an out of this world coaching staff. They operate on 'I can tell you or I can show' ... Texas Tech makes it clear that the door is always open for me, but Coach Greene specifically tries to FaceTime two times a week and makes me feel valued over there."