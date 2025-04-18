Texas Tech lands a commitment from four-star safety Aaron Bradshaw

Aaron Bradshaw's mind was made up weeks ago.

As spring football arrives in Texas, Bradshaw went public with his his commitment in-state to Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders won a highly-contested recruiting battle -- edging out Houston, LSU, TCU, and others for the top-30 safety prospect in the country out of Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley. Head Coach Joey McGuire and first-year safeties coach Rob Green have had Texas Tech in pole position with Bradshaw for much of the spring.

"When the process started to slow down and it came down to my main choices and where I was being prioritized, that whole staff was a second family to me," Bradshaw said of the Red Raiders.

"Ever since that visit, I made a special connections with Coach Greene -- from the jump. Coach McGuire coached with my coaches here at North Crowley," he continued. "When It came down who treated me the best -- then going on the visit and seeing it all in person, it was 10 times better."