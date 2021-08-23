How the Big Ten's best players would be rated in Madden

The EA Sports Madden player ratings are as popular as anything in the video game world. But what would today’s college stars rate in a college football version? Here are the top 10 in the Big Ten.

1. OL Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Walker is the top dog in the Big Ten and would be especially effective in the run game as a few virtual pancakes a game would be fun to replay.

2. WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

The Big Ten is loaded with wide receivers and Olave is the best of the bunch by a narrow margin. Route running would be his strength.

3. OL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Another offensive lineman from the Big Ten near the top, Linderbaum would be the best center in the game and have the athleticism to pull.

4. WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Wilson likely has a higher ceiling overall than Olave and just imagine having these two options on the same team? There’s zero doubt you’d put up points.

5. RB Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota

The Gophers' offense would go as Ibrahim goes and his ability to gain yards after contact would be fun to watch in virtual action.

6. DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Finally, the defense gets some love. Hutchinson would be a hybrid menace who would have his hand in the dirt on passing downs.

7. WR Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

Looking for a 50-50 ball option? This is your guy. Fryfogle would bail out the offense many times making catches in traffic.

8. DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is a pure down lineman who would have a high power rating in the game and hold the edge well.

9. WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

What he lacks in the size some of the others have, he makes up for in ball skills as he’s a replay waiting to happen.

10. WR David Bell, Purdue