St. Louis (Mo.) CBC wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. The four-star receiver's physical gifts combined with a love for the game and big time play making ability have made him one of the most coveted players in the entire 2024 class. With over 30 offers to his name, the Missouri native has plenty of options to choose from and is currently utilizing the offseason to explore as many schools as possible prior to narrowing his list of potential suitors.

Tennessee was the latest school to receive a visit from the Rivals250 receiver. Following his weekend trip to Knoxville, McClellan caught up with Rivals to discuss his SEC visit and what to expect with his recruitment moving forward.