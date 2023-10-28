After four-star offensive tackle Weston Davis flipped from Texas A&M to LSU, here’s a look at four current or former Aggies commits that could end up in Baton Rouge. There are definitely a few to watch - and that Texas A&M has to wrap up - as the season continues:

Texas A&M was always a front-runner for Bussey and while Texas and others made a major push down the stretch, the Aggies were going to be really tough to beat as he committed there in late September. But if there is a coaching change - whether positionally or at the top - the Timpson, Texas four-star standout could look at others that are still consistently recruiting him. At the top of that list are LSU and Oklahoma right now.

There is some significant buzz around some Texas A&M commits either seriously looking at LSU and others taking a hard look at some visits elsewhere. That is not necessarily the case with McKinnley who looked to be destined for LSU at one point but the Lafayette (La.) Acadiana chose the Aggies over Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas and the Tigers. If things get sideways in College Station, could McKinley look closer to home with LSU being less than an hour away?

The thinking was that when Miller decommitted from Texas A&M that it could be a quick flip to LSU since the Tigers never stopped recruiting the prolific four-star receiver from Silsbee, Texas. But Miller has taken his time - at least for a little bit - as he plans to be at Ole Miss this weekend and other visits could happen as well. A source said Colorado is also trying to get seriously involved but we’ll see where that goes. LSU is considered the big-time favorite still and a commitment at any time would not be shocking.

