Rivals.com - Five recruiting storylines to watch with Malzahn out at Auburn

Wallace will wait

After going back and forth the last few weeks, Trevin Wallace made the decision late last week to sign early. He was still listing schools like Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee along with Auburn, but the Tigers have been trending. He at one time said publicly that Auburn was his top school. Was he set to sign with Auburn Wednesday at 10:30 am? Maybe. Maybe not. As of now, it looks like Wallace will not sign with anyone until February.

What now for Lewis?

Miami (Fla.) Central top 100 linebacker Terrence Lewis has said he will release his final three Monday before signing Wednesday, but holding the release of the school until Jan. 2 during an All-American Bowl presentation. Auburn has been viewed as the clear favorite the last few weeks after Lewis took a visit to the Plains late in November. What about Miami? Could he go back to Tennessee? Are the Gators in this? Lewis is a wildcard, but he says he will enroll early, so he is one many will be watching.

Dawson wavering?

When speaking with Tarvarish Dawson a month or so ago, he said, "I am still committed to Auburn, but looking at other schools." Florida State jumped in with an offer late, and Miami was very much involved with Dawson committed to the Tigers in May. Word is that Dawson is leaning towards not signing this week and waiting for February, so if that happens, expect the Seminoles and Hurricanes, maybe a few others, to take shots at the versatile athlete at Lehigh (Fla.) Lehigh Acres.

Balfour likely to wait

Entering the weekend, Starke (Fla.) Bradford cornerback Dontae Balfour was planning to sign early, but he wasn't sure who that was going to be with yet. As of Sunday morning, he was still in the same spot, but as Sunday rolled into Monday, there was chatter that Balfour now may wait and sign in February. A February signing is now likely based on what we are hearing.

He was down to Auburn and Missouri with Auburn his top schools, but Oregon, Tennessee and Washington State have offered in the last few days. He had a lot to think about, and now even more to think about with his top school without a head coach.

Harvey has eyes on him