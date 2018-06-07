CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

The second weekend in June is upon us and there are more top prospects in Georgia set to take official visits. Multiple Rivals 250 prospects will be on the road for key official visits with one set to make his decision in a couple of weeks. A top Georgia commitment will be visiting another SEC school and one of these visitors is not ruling out a weekend commitment. MORE: South: Four schools trending | Contenders/Pretenders for McClendon Here are five (make that six with a bonus one) key visits to watch this weekend.

Warren Burrell is back on the road this weekend. He was at Tennessee last weekend for official visit No. 1 and he is now headed to the Swamp. Florida is a finalist for the Peach State cornerback who won a state title last year and the Gators appear to be near the top of his list. Burrell has not gone on record too much about his visit to Knoxville, but he told Rivals his visit was "great". You can expect Dan Mullen and his staff to roll out the red carpet for Burrell, a four-star cornerback that plans to make his decision later this summer.

Carter Colquitt will be at Ole Miss this weekend and the Rebels are in the final two for this Buford offensive tackle. A decision will come June 21, so Colquitt is just a couple of weeks away from his decision. It will come down to Ole Miss and NC State, a school he visits officially next week. Matt Luke being a former offensive line coach only helps the Rebels in this race and they will have the first shot at impressing one of the top offensive linemen in the state of Georgia.

Keiondre Jones was at Auburn last weekend for Big Cat Weekend and he will be back this weekend for his official visit. He has already taken an official visit to Mississippi State, so this will be official visit No. 2 for the Callaway lineman. The Tigers really seem to be trending here with Jones visiting the Plains half a dozen times already in 2018.

Next week Jones will be on an official visit to Florida and he was planning to visit Michigan the weekend after that, but that is no longer likely to happen. Could a battle between the Tigers and the Gators be brewing? A decision this summer appears to be very likely.

Georgia commitment Trezman Marshall has visited more schools since he committed than he did before it seems. Since giving Kirby Smart his pledge late in April, he has visited Auburn, Alabama, Florida State and now he is set to spend the weekend at Tennessee. His commitment appears to be shaky.

There is a lot of chatter about Auburn being a real threat to Georgia right now, so the Vols want to get him on campus and see what they can do. What we do know is Marshall is not 100 percent committed to Georgia and Tennessee is ready to make its pitch.

Arkansas legacy Mataio Soli will be back in Fayetteville this weekend to spend more time with Chad Morris and the Razorback coaching staff. Is he an Arkansas lean? You hear different things here in the Peach State when talking to those close to Soli, but we do know Arkansas is very much in this.

As of right now, it looks like Soli will end up in the SEC at either Arkansas, Auburn or Florida. He was at Florida last weekend and he is scheduled to visit Auburn next week. He does not say too much about his recruitment, but with the Hog blood running in his veins, the Arkansas staff has to be optimistic about their chances.

BONUS